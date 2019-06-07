8 Home Remedies To Remove Sun Tan Instantly
Sun tan home remedies: With the sun bearing down on you, and your skin exposed, you're almost certain to not come out spot-free. Here are some simple remedies for you to tackle the tan effectively.
Lemon juice and honey can help in removing skin tanning
HIGHLIGHTS
- Citrus rich fruits nourish and revitalise the skin
- Use dairy products to soften your skin
- Masoor dal is great to get rid of skin tan
The summer has taken over the subcontinent in all its glory. With a large part of June still ahead of us, certain parts of the country can expect scorching heat and strong sunlight. Being outdoors long enough, in times like these, is almost certain to impact your skin in the form of a tan. The slight to major browning of the skin is desirable to some, but undesirable to others. If you're one of those who wants to get rid of your tan, and don't want to compromise on your outdoor time.
Also read: From Tanning To Acne And Wrinkles, The Many Benefits Of Safflower Oil Will Leave You Awestruck
Sun tan:Here are 8 home remedies for you to consider:
1. Lemon juice and honey: This combination has been known to work wonders in the past. Lemon juice will remove the melanin producing agents from your skin and the honey thereby nourishes it. This bleaching effect of lemon juice helps in removing tan quickly. You may even add sugar to this mixture to scrub off dead cells from.
2. Cucumber extract: The cooling effect of cucumber extract positively impacts your tanned and sunburnt skin. The juice of the cucumber can be applied using cotton, all over your skin, to maximise the benefits.
3. Yogurt and tomato: Yogurt is extremely useful for softening your skin. The lactic acid in yogurt, has been seen to do the trick often. Simultaneously, tomato is rich in anti-oxidants and helps brighten the skin. This blended mixture can do wonders for your tan.
4. Honey and papaya:
Papaya is incredible if you wish to bleach your skin, and simultaneously its extract gently exfoliates the skin to glow it up. We already know what honey can do. Its a natural moisturiser and rich in anti-oxidants.
5. Masoor dal, tomato and aloe vera:
Masoor dal or red lentil can get rid of your tan effectively, while tomato extract and aloe vera brighten. soothe and moisturise your skin. Make these three items into a paste and apply on your tanned skin. It should definitely do the trick.
6. Oatmeal and buttermilk: Oatmeal is excellent for exfoliating and cleansing your skin, buttermilk, much like yogurt, has got a lot of lactic acid which can soften your skin. This paste should stay on your skin for 20 minutes, and then you can come out the other side looking cleaner and brighter.
Also read: Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!
7. Milk cream and strawberries: Vitamin C is only one of the benefits you can get from strawberries. It is great for nourishment, and also revitalises tired skin. Milk cream and its lactic acid content softens your skin, to make it smoother and helps rid you of the tan.
8. Pineapple pulp and honey: Honey seems way too popular. Pineapples contain an enzyme called Bromelain, fighting toxins in the skin and reduces inflammation. In addition to that, its rich in vitamins A and C, and anti-oxidants.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.