Do You Know The Many Amazing Benefits Of Raw Papayas? Good Digestion, Weight Loss And Much More
Ripe papayas are often sold more widely in the fruit market as compared to their raw counterparts. However, you must know that raw papayas are loaded with numerous health benefits. Read here to know them all...
Green papayas are great for digestion
Ripe papayas are often sold more widely in the fruit market as compared to their raw counterparts. However, you must know that raw papayas are loaded with numerous health benefits. Green in colour, raw papayas are not pulpy and they are often white in colour from the inside. Raw or green papayas are not as popular as the orange or ripe ones since the latter are better to taste and can be consumed raw easily. But did you know that raw papayas are loaded with important enzymes, phytonutrients and vitamins like potassium, magnesium and Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C and B Vitamins.
In this article we talk about some health benefits of raw papayas which you simply cannot miss:
1. Some common health benefits of papayas are that they aid digestion and converts proteins into essential amino acids. Raw papayas also work towards reducing nausea, cleansing the colon and even reducing constipation.
2. Raw papayas can help in giving a boost to the immune system. Vitamin A, C and E rich green papayas can help in preventing infections, cold and cough.
3. Green papayas offer protection from urinary tract infections.
4. Green papayas are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain. These enzymes are great for the stomach. Green papayas have more papain than orange papayas and are thus good for getting relief from constipation.
5. Green papayas are great for lactating mothers. Breastfeeding mothers can benefit from raw papayas as it helps in increasing production of breastmilk.
6. Green papaya, being low in calories, can also help those who are trying to lose weight.
7. Green papayas are great for skin health. Including them in your diet can give you a healthy and glowing skin as they help in dissolving dead cells from the skin.
So, the buy some green papaya the next time you head to the supermarket for its amazing health benefits!
