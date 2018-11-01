ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do You Know The Many Amazing Benefits Of Raw Papayas? Good Digestion, Weight Loss And Much More

Do You Know The Many Amazing Benefits Of Raw Papayas? Good Digestion, Weight Loss And Much More

Ripe papayas are often sold more widely in the fruit market as compared to their raw counterparts. However, you must know that raw papayas are loaded with numerous health benefits. Read here to know them all...
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 1, 2018 05:07 IST
2-Min Read
Green papayas are great for digestion

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Green papayas can help in preventing UTI
  2. They are good for weight loss
  3. They can help in getting relief from constipation

Ripe papayas are often sold more widely in the fruit market as compared to their raw counterparts. However, you must know that raw papayas are loaded with numerous health benefits. Green in colour, raw papayas are not pulpy and they are often white in colour from the inside. Raw or green papayas are not as popular as the orange or ripe ones since the latter are better to taste and can be consumed raw easily. But did you know that raw papayas are loaded with important enzymes, phytonutrients and vitamins like potassium, magnesium and Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C and B Vitamins.

In this article we talk about some health benefits of raw papayas which you simply cannot miss:

1. Some common health benefits of papayas are that they aid digestion and converts proteins into essential amino acids. Raw papayas also work towards reducing nausea, cleansing the colon and even reducing constipation.


2. Raw papayas can help in giving a boost to the immune system. Vitamin A, C and E rich green papayas can help in preventing infections, cold and cough.

Raw papayas are great for digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Papaya

3. Green papayas offer protection from urinary tract infections.

4. Green papayas are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain. These enzymes are great for the stomach. Green papayas have more papain than orange papayas and are thus good for getting relief from constipation.

5. Green papayas are great for lactating mothers. Breastfeeding mothers can benefit from raw papayas as it helps in increasing production of breastmilk.

Also read: 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds

6. Green papaya, being low in calories, can also help those who are trying to lose weight.

7. Green papayas are great for skin health. Including them in your diet can give you a healthy and glowing skin as they help in dissolving dead cells from the skin.

So, the buy some green papaya the next time you head to the supermarket for its amazing health benefits!

Also read: Want To Shed Those Extra Kilos? Eat This Fruit Everyday

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

