Malaria: 5 Most Effective Home Remedies To Cure It
Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents and nets. It can be treated through medications; however, many home remedies can help cure malaria.
Malaria is a disease caused by the bite of an anopheles mosquito
Here are some home remedies for malaria:
1. Grapefruit
Grapefruit contains a substance called quinine which is said to neutralize malaria inducing parasites. It aides in destroying the parasites and strengthens the immune system. A malaria patient should consume grapefruit and grapefruit juice to combat the disease. Quinine can directly be extracted by boiling the pulp of grapefruit. It is a powerhouse of dietary fibers, Vitamin A and C with considerable amount of carbohydrates. It is also a well-known antioxidant and can be a great home remedy for malaria.
2. Cinnamon
Cinnamon has great medicinal values and it contains cinnamaldehyde which provides aid against inflammation. This spice is full of anti-parasitic qualities. Its consumption provides immediate relief to body ache that is usually attached with malaria. It can be boiled with water and the concoction can be taken with honey. It also reverses the loss of appetite, cramps, nausea etc. Consuming this concoction can be a very useful home remedy to fight malaria.
3. Holy basil
Often the major symptoms of malaria include body and joint pains. Holy basil is a popular herb which eases inflammation and joint pains. It can be an amazing home remedy to treat the symptoms of malaria. It is also included in many ayurvedic medicines and is said to cure many diseases including malaria. Basil can be infused with tea or can be boiled with water and consumed with honey by the person suffering from malaria. A paste of basil and black pepper can be made and be eaten when malaria fever is on its peak.
4. Fever nuts
These are nuts which contain seeds with immense medicinal properties. It breaks the malaria fever and boosts the immune system. This herb effectively treats the symptom of malaria and helps in curing the person suffering with malaria fever by reducing the soaring body temperatures. Fever nuts are one of the best home remedies that can be used against malaria symptoms.
5. Ginger
