4 Ways You Can Use Cucumber For Weight Loss
Cucumber is a low-calorie and fat-free fruit. It can be used in a number of ways for weight loss. Read here.
Cucumbers promote quick and healthy weight loss
It is well-established that certain fruits and vegetables with a few minutes of exercising are required for weight loss. But then again, most people are busy trying to look for ways to speed up the process. Well, there is a way you can speed it up. There is one fruit which is both cool and weight-loss inducing; its cucumbers! Cucumbers promote quick and healthy weight loss. You can include it in your salads or soups or your smoothies, it will give your food a distinct delicious taste and will allow your body to burn some extra calories as well.
How does cucumber promote weight loss?
Okay so when you consider weight loss, the first thing required is cutting down on your calorie intake. Cucumbers can help you here because they already are very low in terms of calories. One cup of sliced cucumber contains only 14 calories which are less than 1% of your daily requirement. And it doesn't end here; cucumbers are a fat-free fruit. So you can fill up on cucumbers as much as you want without the fear of putting on weight. Therefore, sticking to a diet which is enriched with cucumbers will promote weight loss.
So now that you know how exactly cucumber promotes weight loss, take a look at the 4 simple techniques with cucumber can help you shed some extra pounds easily.
1. Drink cucumber juice
To begin with, you can drink cucumber juice every day. It is easy to prepare and keeps your body both healthy and lean. All you need to do is add some chopped cucumber in a blender, along with some lime juice, cilantro, aloe vera juice, water and sliced ginger and blend it properly. Drink this every morning on an empty stomach to make the most of its health benefits. It promotes weight loss and keeps you active and refreshed all day long.
2. Cucumber salad
Just a cup-full of sliced cucumbers before your meal can suppress your appetite to quite an extent. But if you are worried about nutrition, relax! Cucumbers are enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals as well. Just cut up some slices of cucumber and add season it with salt and pepper and eat it just before your meals. This will prevent you from eating too much, thereby reducing your calorie intake and promoting weight loss.
3. Cucumber yogurt
Cucumber yogurt or raita is another delicious cool treat you can prepare for yourself. All you need to do is grate some cucumber and add it to a cup of yogurt with some salt and pepper. You can also add some finely chopped onions and tomatoes to enhance the flavor. Eat this either with your meals or before it. This way your calorie intake will be reduced and it will promote weight loss as well.
4. Cucumber smoothie
If you are a fan of smoothies, then cucumber smoothie can be the perfect weight-loss potion for you. This drink could be your key to a lean body and a healthy being. All you need to do is add a cup of chopped cucumber to a blender along with some green apple, lemon juice and a handful of mint leaves. Now blend it until smooth. Add some ice cubes to it and drink this as often as you want.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.