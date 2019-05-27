5 Weight Loss-Friendly Indian Foods That You Must Eat Daily
Weight loss: Ditch restrictive fad diets. Opt for these simple Indian foods that can help you lose weight in a healthy way.
Indian foods can help you lose weight in a healthy way
Diet can play a significant role, when it comes to weight loss. People follow various kinds of diets for weight loss. Keto diet and low-carb diet are two of the most popular diets for weight loss. Fad diets like these have made people believe that simple, homemade Indian food can make you gain weight. However, the truth is quite the opposite of it. Instead of going for processed and packaged food items (which you might have as part of fad diets), you can opt for Indian diet which focuses on consuming whole and fresh foods.
To achieve your weight loss goals, go for these 5 foods as a part of your Indian diet:
1. Fresh fruits
Fresh fruits make for great mid-day snacks. They can make you feel full and reduce hunger pangs. Fruits like mango, papaya, pomegranate, guava, oranges, tamarind, lychee, apples, melon, pears, plums, bananas can all be effective for weight loss, as far as you practice portion control. Fresh fruits in Indian diet can help you lose weight in a healthy way.
2. Vegetables
Nutrient rich vegetables can be great for weight loss. Onions, tomatoes, spinach, eggplant, okra, mustard greens, bitter melon, cauliflower, cabbage and mushrooms are some examples of vegetables you can include in your Indian diet for weight loss. Including lots of vegetables in your diet can improve your digestion and metabolism. Vegetables are rich in fibre content, which promotes feeling of fullness and keeps hunger pangs away. Prefer salads with a lot of veggies for dinner if you want to lose weight on Indian diet.
3. Healthy Fats
Yes, fats are essential for healthy weight loss. Make sure you cook your food in healthy cooking oils like coconut oil, mustard oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, etc.. Your cooking oil should be according to the region you live in. Healthy fats like coconut oil are a significant part of the Indian diet. It contributes to weight loss and are beneficial for the body. However, make sure that you use only a few (2-3 tsp) of oil for cooking. Portion control, after all, is the key when it comes to weight loss.
4. Whole grains
Go for whole grains like barley, oats, brown rice, etc. as they are good for weight loss. The best part? They do not contain many calories. The bulky nature of whole grains can keep cravings away for a long time. Whole grains are great to reduce your appetite and give you a feeling of fullness.
5. Probiotics
Eat your paranthas with dahi (curd) and lunch with chaas (buttermilk). An Indian diet is simply incomplete without these dairy products. Curd is a probiotic which provides the gut with good bacteria. Probiotics can improve digestion. They can also keep gastrointestinal problems away. Probiotics like dahi and chaas, which are a part of Indian diet, can successfully help in improving your digestion and aid weight loss.
