Get Rid Of Skin Tan With These Easy Home Remedies

Why spend a bomb when you can easily be your own beautician. To solve all your problems, here are a few easy-to-do home remedies for your skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 23, 2017 01:35 IST
2-Min Read
Potato juice is a natural home-made bleach to get rid of the skin tan at home.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Potato juice is a natural home-made bleach to get rid of the tan
  2. Tomato, being rich in antioxidants, brightens your skin
  3. Lemon has a bleaching effect which helps in removing tan quickly
It feels great playing your favourite outdoor sport or joining swimming classes in the summer season. But the after effects of it can ruin the natural colour instinct of your skin. So, what's the solution? You might be a college student who doesn't have so much money to spend on de-tan packs and facials. If you are working, it might be difficult for you to take out time to go to the salon. Why spend a bomb when you can easily be your own beautician. To solve all your problems, here are a few easy-to-do home remedies for your skin.

Potato juice

Potato juice is a natural home-made bleach to get rid of the tan. It's easy and simple to do. The juice is also used to remove dark circles. You can apply potato juice on your face directly or you can cut the potato into slices and apply it on your eyes and face for 10-12 minutes to get rid of the tan.
Tomato and Yogurt
This is a double jackpot. Tomato, being rich in antioxidants, brightens your skin. Yogurt, on the other hand, is rich in lactic acid and helps soften the skin. You can peel a tomato, cut it into pieces and blend it with two spoons of yogurt. Can anything be easier than this?

Cucumber pieces

Nothing better than cucumber in the summer season. You can peel a cucumber and shred it into small pieces. Then squeeze it and take out the extract. Apply the extract on your face for 10 minutes for a cooling effect and also to get rid of the tan.

Lemon juice, sugar and honey
Lemon has a bleaching effect which helps in removing tan quickly. Add lemon juice, sugar and a spoon of honey in a bowl. Mix it and apply it on your face and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Sugar will act as a scrub and remove dead cells from your body.

Start adorning your skin right away!

