Hair Growth: Does Aloe Vera Help In Hair Growth?
Aloe vera plays an important role in terms of hair care. Just like the healing properties of aloe vera benefit your skin, the same way it benefits your hair. Here are some of the best ways of using aloe vera for hair growth.
That cactus-like plant in your garden with fleshy leaves and sticky gel within, yes aloe vera, is probably the key ingredient of most skin-care products. You may have even read articles and blogs about the benefits of aloe vera for skin. But not many care to talk about the benefits of this plant for your hair. Yes, the key ingredient for skin care products plays an important role in terms of hair care as well. Just like the healing properties of aloe vera benefit your skin, the same way it benefits your hair. Applying the raw gel of this plant on your scalp and massage it gently all over. Now let it sit for some time so that the nutrients of this plant can travel down your hair follicles and nourish them from within. Then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Here's how aloe vera benefits your hair:
1. Heals an itchy scalp caused by dandruff
2. Gently cleans and preserves the integrity of your hair
3. Deeply cleans oily hair
4. Strengthens and repairs weak and damaged hair strands
5. Slows down hair breakage
6. Promotes quick hair growth
So now that you know how aloe vera can benefit your hair, take a look at our set of tips as to how aloe vera can be used for hair growth.
1. Aloe vera and castor oil
Castor oil is one of the most powerful treatments which boost hair growth and adds more volume. Adding aloe vera to this oil can boost hair growth and prevent hair fall. Take equal quantities of both ingredients and mix them well. Bring them to a smooth consistency and then apply it on your roots and tips. Cover it with a shower cap and go to sleep. Wake up in the morning and wash it with a mild shampoo.
2. Aloe vera and coconut oil
Coconut oil is popular for its benefits in nourishing and strengthening hair. Combining it with aloe vera will give you a powerful conditioning recipe, one which can seal moisture in your scalp. Another benefit of this mask is its ability to maintain hair thereby saving you the trouble of going through frequent hair-cuts. Combine 5 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with three tablespoons of coconut oil and two tablespoons of honey. Mix it well till all ingredients are combined. Apply it on your scalp, massage it well and then apply it on your roots as well. Cover your hair with a shower cap and then leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it with a mild shampoo.
3. Aloe vera and egg
Egg is a rich source of protein and a powerful hair conditioner. Combine it with aloe vera and some olive oil to prepare a conditioning and powerful hair mask. This hair mask will protect your hair from breaking and boost its growth to a whole new level. Combine all ingredients to prepare a smooth mask. Apply it on your hair and then cover with a shower cap. Leave it on for 25 minutes and wash it off with cold water.
4. Aloe vera and onion juice
Onion is a very powerful remedy for hair growth and combining it with aloe vera simply multiplies the benefits. All you need to do is take 3-4 large onions and blend them well. Extract their juice and mix it with aloe vera gel. Apply it properly on your scalp and then on the lengths. Leave it on for an hour and then wash it off with mild shampoo and conditioner.
5. Aloe vera and coconut milk
Coconut milk is blessed with moisturizing properties which help your hair restore its natural quality. It nourishes both, your scalp and your lengths. Combine 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with coconut milk and one tablespoon of coconut oil. Mix these well to prepare a smooth hair mask. Apply it properly on your hair and leave it on for an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
However, not every person responds to aloe vera gel that well. Therefore, it is wise to check first if you are allergic to aloe vera gel or not and then use it on your hair.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.