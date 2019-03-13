Quick And Simple Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin And Hair This Holi!
The vibrant festival of colours is just around the corner, and as usual, we can expect to binge on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".
While most of us like the idea of heading out to play Holi with colours, it comes with its own set of issues like dry and frizzy hair, pimples and breakouts caused by the blatant use of artificial colours made with the help of chemical solvents and toxic agents.
The dry gulal and the wet colours of today are not derived from natural sources. They contain chemicals, shiny particles of mica and even lead, which not only irritates the skin but also collects on the scalp.
Since Holi is played outdoors, exposure to the sun can have a detrimental effect on the skin. Apart from harmful UV radiation, sun-exposure makes the skin dry by causing depletion of moisture and also tans the skin. The skin can become dry and dull after playing Holi.
It is essential to take appropriate safety steps to prevent your skin and hair from getting damaged. Here are some tips by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain to give your hair and skin that extra protection from chemical laden harsh colours:
Skin care- Remember to apply a sunscreen 20 minutes before going out to in the sun, use a sunscreen of SPF 20 and above. If your skin is prone to pigmented patches, select one with a higher SPF. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. However, if your skin is very dry, first apply a sunscreen, wait for a few minutes and then apply a moisturizer.
You can also go for light daytime make-up, like touching up your eyes with eye pencil or kajal (kohl) and using a lip gloss.
The real problem arises when one has to remove the colours after playing Holi. While some people prefer using soap or face wash, it may have ill-effects.
Avoid washing your face with soap immediately, because soap is alkaline and causes further dryness. Instead, use a cleansing cream or lotion, apply and massage it on the face. Then wipe it off with moist cotton wool. Remember to cleanse the area around the eyes too, using a light touch. A cleansing gel works perfectly to dissolve the colours and facilitates easy removal.
If you are someone who likes to go for natural home-made products to apply on your face, then you can also make your own cleanser. Take half a cup of cold milk and add one teaspoon of any vegetable oil, like til (Sesame seed), olive or sunflower oil, mix it well, dip cotton wool into this mixture and use it to cleanse the skin, it will definitely work like magic!
Sesame seed oil can be used to remove colours from the body as well by massaging it on the skin. This not only helps to remove the colours, but also gives added protection to the skin. It actually helps to counteract sun-damage.
While bathing, scrub the body gently with a loofah or wash cloth. Immediately after your bath, apply a moisturizer on the face and body, while the skin is still damp, this helps to seal in moisture.
The day after the festival, one may have to deal with the effects of sun-exposure, like dryness or tanned skin. To overcome that, mix two tablespoons honey with half a cup of curd and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face, neck and arms and leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. Honey is a powerful natural moisturizer and helps to soften the skin, while curd will nourish and restore the normal acid-alkaline balance, it will also help to remove tan.
Hair care- To protect your hair from chemical colours, pollutants and sun-exposure, apply a protective leave-on conditioner or hair serum before playing Holi. They coat the hair and protect it and also add shine to the hair.
While washing the hair, first rinse with plenty of plain water to wash away the dry colours and tiny particles of mica. Then apply a mild herbal shampoo, working it into the hair with the fingers. Massage the scalp gently and rinse thoroughly with water again. Add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. This helps to restore the acid-alkaline balance of the scalp.
Beer can also be used as a last rinse, as it softens and conditions the hair very well. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer, pour over the hair after shampooing. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water.
