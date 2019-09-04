ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Care: Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

Two simple ingredients can help you fight almost every hair problem including hair fall. You can mix these two ingredients and prepare a natural hair mask beneficial for your hair. Read here to know what these ingredients are and their benefits for hair.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Sep 4, 2019 05:48 IST
3-Min Read
Hair Care: Nourish your hair with regular oiling to provide strength to the roots

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oiling gives the right nourishment to your hair
  2. Add more vitamin E to your diet for healthy hair
  3. Coconut oil protects your hair from any kind of damage

Do you also wish for long and shiny hair? Flawless hair can enhance your overall look. Every girl wishes for perfect hair. But are you struggling from multiple hair problems like frizzy hair, weak hair, hair fall, dull and lifeless hair? Here is the solution you are looking for. A hair mask prepared with just two simple ingredients can help you fight hair problems and promote hair growth. Regular use of this natural hair mask will help you fight frizzy hair and will provide the right nutrition to your hair. The two basic ingredients you need to prepare this mask are- aloe vera gel and coconut oil. These two ingredients when combined together can help you achieve long hair as it will provide strength to your hair.

Aloe vera gel is loaded with beauty benefits. Aloe vera repairs the damaged skin cells of the scalp and provides a healthy environment for hair to grow. Aloe will also work as a conditioner for your hair. Use of aloe vera will result in smooth and shiny hair. It will prevent hair fall by providing a healthy environment for the hair follicles to grow.

Also read: Best Foods For Hair Growth: Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet


ij017df

Hair care: Aloe vera is loaded with beauty benefits and promotes hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock

Coconut oil is also beneficial for your hair. It is the favourite hair oil of almost every grandmother. Coconut oil provides the natural nourishment to your hair. It is a natural formula for longer and thicker hair. It can help you promote hair growth. Use of coconut oil will protect your hair from any kind of damage. It will also help you fight other problems like dandruff or frizzy hair. Coconut oil is a natural remedy for almost every hair problem.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

kalhmeeg

Hair Care: Coconut oil can strengthen your roots and prevent hair fall
Photo Credit: iStock

Hair care: Aloe vera gel and coconut oil hair mask

These two natural ingredients when combined together can work wonders for your hair. You can prepare this mask at home in just a few minutes. Use this mask once or twice a week and you will notice the changes after some uses. To prepare this mask follow these steps:

1. Take half cup of coconut oil and two to three tablespoons of aloe vera gel (you can increase the quantity according to your hair length)

2. Now take a spoon and mix the two ingredients well to form a paste

3. You will notice that the mixture will turn into a smooth paste

4. Massage this on your scalp and apply it on your hair from roots to ends properly

5. Keep this for a few hours and then wash your hair as usual

6. You can also apply this a night before washing your hair and keep for the whole night

These two ingredients are completely natural which will not leave not any side effect. But if you face any problem after using this mask you may stop its use. Try this mask regularly and keep your hair healthy.

Also read: Hair Care: 5 Natural Ways To Restore Hair Health

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Trending Diseases