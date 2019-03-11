From Tanning To Acne And Wrinkles, The Many Benefits Of Safflower Oil Will Leave You Awestruck
Safflower oil has gained popularity for its benefits on skin. It is commonly used in commercial skincare products. Read here to know the many uses and benefits of safflower oil for skin.
Safflower oil can facilitate faster healing of wounds
Safflower oil is made from the seeds of safflower plant. The plant is famous for its bright yellow and orange flowers. Safflower oil has gained popularity for its benefits on skin. It is commonly used in commercial skincare products. Studies show that safflower oil may have pain-relieving effects on the skin. It also provides the skin with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Safflower oil also has some moisturising effects and can be applied on the skin topically.
Here are some benefits of safflower oil for the skin
1. Tanning: Safflower oil has skin-lightening properties that can help in getting rid of a stubborn skin tan. The oil contains Vitamin E, which offer protection to the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.
2. Acne: Safflower oil is non-comedogenic, a property which doesn't clog pores on the skin. Anti-inflammatory effects of safflower oil can help in dealing with pimples and spots caused by acne. A few weeks of regular use of safflower oil may help in unclogging your pores. Apply safflower oil on face and leave it overnight for reducing acne.
3. Wrinkles and skin ageing: Safflower oil may have anti-ageing effects on the skin. Vitamin E can fight wrinkles and make you look younger. You can add some safflower oil to your cooking oil in order reap more benefits from it.
4. Eczema: Eczema generally causes inflammation on the skin. Applying safflower oil on the skin helps the body produce oil-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A and E. Both these vitamins are important for keeping your cells in good health. Safflower oil prevents flaking and can be beneficial for people with eczema.
5. Healing of wounds: Safflower oil contains linoleic acid, which can be beneficial for faster healing of wounds. Linoleic acid can induce formation of new blood cells and has a pro-inflammatory effect which can help in speeding up healing of wounds.
Before you go ahead with using safflower oil for skin, make sure that you do a patch test to see if its suits you or not. You can also make the oil less concentrated by diluting it with carrier oils like jojoba oil, coconut oil or olive oil.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
