Lemon Nutrition: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemons
Lemons are packed with vitamins (vitamin C being the most prominent one), folate, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, protein and copper. Were you aware of these health benefits of lemons?
A 100-gram serving of lemons packs only 29 calories
HIGHLIGHTS
- Most of the benefits of lemons are attributed to high vitamin C content
- Studies also show that lemons peels are equally healthy
- Applying lemon juice on your hair gives it a natural shine
Lemons, the bright-yellow colored fruit which adds a slightly tangy and sour flavor to your foods is actually a health booster in disguise. Weight-watchers are recommended a glass of lemon water every morning for a reason; and so is the case with people affected with liver problems and kidney stones. This little fruit is packed with vitamins (vitamin C being the most prominent one), folate, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, protein and copper. So adding just a spoonful of lemon juice is like adding all these essential nutrients to your food. With such properties in place, lemons have the ability to treat acid reflux, indigestion, acne, kidney stones, obesity and many other health problems. And that's not all; lemons can treat dandruff, acne and improve your skin tone as well. Most of the benefits of lemons are attributed to the high vitamin C content of this fruit. And it doesn't end here; the best part about lemons is that it is extremely low in calories. A 100-gram serving of lemons packs only 29 calories. Studies also show that lemons peels are equally healthy. They are enriched with antioxidants which fight free radicals, sky-rocketing blood sugar levels and an underactive or overactive thyroid gland.
Also read: Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Could Lead To These Amazing Benefits
Enough said, let's take a closer look at the many health benefits of lemons.
1. Treating indigestion
If you are dealing with indigestion or constipation, squeeze some lemon juice over your food. It is one of the most popular remedies for indigestion. Squeeze it over your salads or add it to a glass of soda or warm water and it will help you get rid of constipation in no time. You can also add some fennel seeds or mint leaves to it to enhance the flavor of the drink.
2. Dental care
Lemon has a number of benefits for your teeth. It is a bleaching agent which prevents and treats the yellowing of teeth. It also helps you fight bad breath, bacteria, gum bleeding and tooth ache naturally. For this, you can add a few drops of lemon juice to your toothpaste and rub it on your teeth. This mix is acidic so it might give you a burning sensation. If this happens, rinse your mouth quickly.
3. Hair care
Lemon juice is said to have a wide range of benefits for your hair. Applying this juice on your scalp can be very helpful in treating dandruff, hair loss, and other problems of the scalp. Applying this juice on your hair gives it a natural shine. You must apply limited quantities of lemon juice as it is a bleaching agent and can lighten the color of your hair.
4. Weight loss
One of the most important health benefits of lemons is its ability to induce weight loss. Drinking a glass of lemon water with some honey every morning can speed up your metabolism. Practicing this every day can help you shed extra pounds while working out.
5. Fights kidney stones
One of the best ways to prevent kidney stone formation naturally is regular consumption of lemons. Lemons have the highest concentration of citrate, and this prevents kidney stones from forming in the first place.
Lemon prevents kidney stones from forming in the first place
Also read: Foods To Eat And Avoid In Case Of Kidney Stones
6. Reduces water retention
The lightly-colored fruit is naturally diuretic; these properties of lemons help you fight water retention effectively. This is due to the alkaline nature of lemons which help you maintain healthy pH levels in your body.
Also read: 5 Simplest Tricks To Reduce Water Retention
7. Powerful detox
Lemons can act as a natural detoxifying agent for your liver and your kidneys. It helps you flush out all the infection-causing bacteria from your body naturally.
8. Boosts immunity
Those who have a weaker immune system are more vulnerable to cold and the flu. Vitamin C in lemons can help them in strengthening their immune system. This helps in reducing the risk of frequent illnesses.
One fruit and so many benefits! Yes, that's lemons for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.