ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Benefits Of Neem That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Herb Instantly

5 Benefits Of Neem That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Herb Instantly

Neem has been a part of traditional remedies for healing in various countries since ages and even today Neem possesses a unique therapeutic value. Here are more benefits of this powerful herb.
  By: ANI  Updated: Mar 7, 2019 06:03 IST
2-Min Read
5 Benefits Of Neem That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Herb Instantly

Neem gives a boost to the immune system

Is your poor immune system wrecking your health? Fret not! Consumption of Neem capsules can give you a number of health benefits. Neem or Azadirachta indica, a miraculous herb is known to possess powerful health promoting properties for millennia. It has been a part of traditional remedies for healing in various countries since ages and even today Neem possesses a unique therapeutic value. Consumption of Neem capsules can not only help you bolster your immune system but can also solve many of your health related problems. Neem Capsules help in case of diabetes, acne, blood impurities, eczema, dermatitis, infections etc.

Here's a list of five incredible benefits of Neem

1. Skin and hair: Neem is known to be excellent for skin and hair. Neem prevents and cures acne and it also treats dry skin. It is an excellent remedy for skin problems like blackheads, large pores and whiteheads. Neem is also good for your hair as its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties can help treat dandruff. It also helps fight hair fall and promotes hair growth.


RELATED STORIES

Rich In Protein And Fiber, Oat Milk Helps In Weight Loss; Even Better Lactose Intolerant People Can Consume It

Oat milk is becoming more and more popular these days due to its delicious flavor and impressive nutrient profile. Keep reading to find out some amazing health benefits of oat milk.

Are You Eating Enough Tomatoes? If Not, Then You Must; Here's Why

Eating tomatoes and tomato products such as tomato sauce rich in lycopene is also associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and certain cancers, including prostate, lung, breast and colon cancer, the study showed.

2. Blood purification: Along with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, Neem also has blood purifying properties. It detoxifies the blood removing the harmful toxins that disrupts functioning of vital parts like liver and kidney. Too much toxins in blood leads to under-performance of various organs and develops symptoms of allergies, fatigue, headaches, etc. So pop one or two Neem capsule a day and detoxify your blood from various impurities!

3. Immunity: Neem boosts the immune system helping the body's ability to fight all kinds of infections. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels and is very good for people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of Neem capsules can also avert high fever, malaria, viral flu, dengue and other infectious diseases.

4. Oral health: Neem's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties can help solve many tooth related problems. It helps prevent inflammation of gums. It also helps eliminate bacteria that causes cavity. Neem enhances the mouth immunity in general and also freshens the breath.

5. Aids digestion: Neem is also known to support healthy digestion. The anti-inflammatory properties of Neem can help prevent stomach and intestinal problems. Neem helps remove discomfort, anti inflammatory properties of Neem provide relief to those suffering from stomach infections.

So now that you know all the benefits of Neem, what are you waiting for? Use it for healthy looking skin, or dandruff free bouncy hair, building up your immunity or treating your digestion problems. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For
Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health In Elderly: Study

Beware! Are You Taking Too Much Of Soda And Sweetened Beverages? Here's What It Could Do

Including These Common Vegetables In Your Diet May Ward Off Colon Cancer Risk

Household Pollutants Cause Infertility In Both Men And Dogs

Shocking! Polluted Air Kills Around 6 Lakh Children Every Year: UN

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases