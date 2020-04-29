Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try Today
Home remedies for mosquito bites: Most mosquito bites are harmless whereas some can cause disease. Mosquito bites cause red bumps and itchiness. To reduce the discomfort from mosquito bites you can try some home remedies. Read on to know these.
Try these effective home remedies to fight discomfort of mosquito bites
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use mosquito repellent whenever necessary
- Use home remedies to fight discomfort from mosquito bites
- Aloe veral gel can be applied on mosquito bites
With an increase in temperature, the season of mosquitoes is also back. The humid climate supports the growth of mosquitoes. Most mosquito bites are harmless whereas some can cause disease. Mosquito bites cause red bumps and itchiness. When mosquito bites you, it leaves bumps with an itch that can be quite annoying at times. You can use different methods to prevent mosquito bites like use of net or mosquito repellent. To reduce the discomfort from mosquito bites you can try some home remedies. Read on to know some effective home fixes.
Effective home remedies for mosquito bites
1. Ice cubes
The cooling effect of ice can help reduce inflammation. It will create numbness and reduce irritation for a while. You can wrap some ice in a cloth and apply it on the affected areas. Do not keep ice for too long to prevent any skin damage.
2. Aloe vera
Aloe vera works wonder for your skin. It can also help you fight the discomfort caused by mosquito bites. Aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties which have a healing effect on mosquito bites. You can extract some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected area.
3. Honey
Honey also contains properties that are beneficial for your skin. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. You can apply a few drops of honey on the affected area. It will reduce inflammation and give you some relief.
4. Basil
Basil is present in every household. It also contains a compound that can soothe mosquito bites. To use basil for mosquito bites, you need to take some fresh basil leaves. Boil these in a cup of water for few minutes. Allow this water to cool down and later with the help of cotton apply this on your skin.
5. Onion
Onion is also present in every Indian kitchen. It is used in the preparation of several foods. You can use an onion on mosquito bites as well. You can take a slice of fresh onion and apply it directly. After some time wash the area with water.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
