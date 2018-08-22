ASK OUR EXPERTS

Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More

Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More

Since ancient times, honey has been used as both a food and a medicine. It offers several health benefits. Honey has high levels of, fructose, and glucose, and it contains about 70 to 80 percent sugar, which provides its sweetness. Some health benefits of honey you should know
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 22, 2018 11:32 IST
3-Min Read
Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More

Honey can help in reducing belly fat : Know how?

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Honey is a sweet and a dense liquid
  2. Honey can be used as a substitute for sugar in many foods and drinks
  3. Honey can do wonders to treat other skin problems

Honey has been consumed all across the world since thousand years. Honey is a sweet and a dense liquid which is made by bees using the sugar-rich nectar from flowers. Honey has high levels of, fructose, and glucose, and it contains about 70 to 80 percent sugar, which add to its its sweetness. Honey has antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Honey has several benefits from treating cold to boosting immunity to weight loss. Honey has also been used in medicine for over three thousand years.

Also read: Add honey to diet for good health

Some different types of honey are as follows:


1. Comb honey is taken directly from the hive beeswax comb, just the way it is stored by the bees.

2. Liquid honey is prepared by cutting the wax capping and processing the combs in a honey extractor.

3. Granulated honey is a powdered form of honey which is made by drying or freezing the honey in order to remove the excess water.

4nrfm588

Honey is good for weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Creamed honey is a blend of one part of granulated honey and nine parts of liquid honey that is stored at about 57 degrees until it becomes firm.

5. Chunk honey is a comb honey stored in a jar with liquid honey poured on top of it.

Since ancient times, honey has been used as both a food and a medicine. It offers several health benefits.

Have a look at the top health benefits of honey:

Healthy sweetener: We all are aware of the fact that normal white sugar provides is 100% empty calories with no nutritional benefit. Honey can be used as a substitute for sugar in many foods and drinks as it is a healthier option. It contains about 69% glucose and fructose, thus enables it to be used as a sweetener which is better for your overall health than the normal white sugar. But one should also be careful as to how much honey is used in preparing meals.

vapllobo

Honey is a great artificial sweetener
Photo Credit: iStock

Weight loss: Although honey has more calories than sugar when consumed with warm water, honey helps in digesting the fat stored in your body. You should drink one glass of warm water with honey and few lemon drops every morning in order to shed those extra pounds. At the same time, honey helps in maintaining the calorie content in your body. Also, it is helpful in removing the harmful toxins from your body. Honey if taken with lemon juice or cinnamon can help in weight loss.

Also read: 5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss

Helps in fighting infections: In 2010, scientists from the Academic Medical Center at the University of Amsterdam reported in FASEB Journal that honey has the ability to kill bacteria. A more recent study in the European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases showed that a certain Manuka honey( a certain type of honey), can help prevent the bacteria Clostridium difficile from settling in the body. Clostridium difficile is widely known for causing severe diarrhea and sickness.

Promotes burn and wound healing: Applying honey to the skin can help in healing wounds and burns. In one of the reviews from 2015, studies on honey and wound care were evaluated. The review found that it is most effective at healing partial thickness burns and wounds that have become infected after surgery. It is also an effective treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, which are very serious complications and can lead to amputation. Researchers also believe that its healing powers come from its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as its ability to nourish the surrounding tissue. Honey can do wonders to treat other skin problems like psoriasis, hemorrhoids and herpes lesions.

tcs10rjo

Honey can help in healing wounds
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Botox enhances facial wound healing

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

