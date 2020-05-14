Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
Digestion home remedies: Several kitchen ingredients can help you promote the functioning of your digestive issues like constipation, bloating, gas, cramps or diarrhea. Here are some home remedies you can try to improve digestion.
Several kitchen ingredients can help boost digestion naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can easily improve your digestion with simple home remedies
- Chew some fennel seeds for better digestion
- Drink lemon water to stay hydrated
Digestive issues can give you a lot of discomfort. Your digestive system performs many functions that support your overall health. Digestion of food, elimination of waste and absorption of nutrients are few important functions of the digestive system. Problems like constipation, bloating, gas, cramps, diarrhea are some common digestive issues which can cause huge discomfort. Simple home remedies can help you fight multiple digestives issues. All you need to do is grab some kitchen ingredients and use them to improve your digestion. Here's a list of kitchen ingredients that can help boost the functioning of the immune system.
Home remedies to boost digestion
1. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds are commonly consumed post-meal. These seeds can offer multiple health benefits including better digestion. Some notable health benefits of fennel seeds include- it may help regulate blood pressure, reduce water retention, help in weight loss, improve eye-sight and more. These seeds are high in fibre that promotes digestion. You can chew some fennel seeds post-meal for better digestion.
2. Ginger
Ginger is commonly used to add flavour to the tea. It can help boost digestion as well as prevent nausea. You can add ginger paste to foods or drink ginger tea. Take a few slices of fresh ginger and boil it in one cup of water for some time. Add some honey before drinking the tea to enhance the taste.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt contains healthy bacteria which is excellent for your gut health. It can help you fight multiple digestive issues. You can consume at least one cup of yogurt daily. Eat natural yogurt, prepared at home or the one without added sugar.
4. Lemon water
A glass of fresh lemon water is refreshing as well as loaded with multiple health benefits. You can drink a glass of fresh lemon water to boost digestion. During summer it will also help in hydration.
5. Peppermint
Menthol in peppermint has properties that can help fight digestive issues. It can also help fight nausea and heartburn. Fresh peppermint leaves can be added to salads, smoothies or chutneys. You can also drink peppermint tea for better digestion.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
