This Dermatologist-Recommended Simple Remedy Can Help You Get Rid Of Dark Spots, Skin Dullness And Pigmentation Forever!

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi talks about an eating pattern that can help you get rid of tanning, pigmentation, dark spots, etc. Read here to know all about it.
Eating healthy and nutritious food is important for your skin health
- Black tea water can help in skin lightening
- Aloe vera gel can also be helpful
- Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet for healthy skin
Here's a common problem that many of you might be suffering from: trying all that you can but unable to get rid of dullness, tanning and pigmentation! A healthy diet is the key to preventing such skin problems, believes dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi. In one of her posts on Instagram, she mentions that the best way to deal with such skin problems is by making 80% of your diet full of vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Many of you might be under the idea that you are eating healthy because you eat only home-cooked food like dal, rice, roti and sabzi. But, it is only when a majority of your diet includes fruits, vegetables and nuts that it is going to reflect on your skin.
According to Dr Kiran, whatever you eat is going to reflect on your skin. She says that fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds are vital for the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that your skin requires.
You also need to know the results of introducing these lifestyle changes in your body are going to take time to show. As Dr Kiran says in the video, there is months and probably years of damage that your skin has faced. It is inappropriate to expect the changes immediately.
Eating more fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds and regularly exercising for at least a few months is required for your skin to rejuvenate and retain its natural glow.
Apart from a healthy diet, following are some natural remedies that can help you get rid of pigmentation, tanning, dark spots, etc:
1. Red onion and green tea: Dried skin of red onions can help in lightening of skin. Extract of green tea also has de-pigementing effects on the skin. You can steep green tea bag into boiled water for a minutes and then remove it. Let the tea bag cool and then rub it gently on the dark areas of skin. Repeat twice daily for effective results.
2. Black tea: Applying black tea water on the darkened patches of the skin can be helpful. All you need to do is add black tea leaves in boiling water and let it steep for around 2 hours. Strain and add a cotton ball in black tea water. You can apply it twice daily to get the desired results.
3. Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has been found to be effective to lighten pigmentation. You can add equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water in a container. Apply it on the place of spots and rinse with lukewarm water. Repeat this two times daily to achieve your desired results.
4. Milk: Lactic acid in milk has properties that can lead to discoloration of the skin. You can soak cotton ball in milk and rub it on darkened skin patches two times in a day for effective results.
5. Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera is one of the most popular remedies for most kinds of skin problems. Healthline says that aloe vera is made up of natural de-pigmenting compounds that can lighten skin and reduce pigmentation and dark spots. You can simply aloe vera in affected areas before bedtime and rinse with warm water next morning. Repeat this until you get desired results.
