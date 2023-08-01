Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips
Below we list some preventive tips to help lower your risk of liver diseases caused by hepatitis diseases
Maintaining good personal hygiene is essential for preventing hepatitis
One of our body's most useful organs, the liver, shouldn't be overlooked. You are not given a second chance if your liver fails. Liver conditions range from the relatively minor to the terminal chronic liver cirrhosis. You run the danger of acquiring liver problems if you do anything to your liver. Swollen, hard, and scarred liver can be the outcome of ongoing liver disease.
Long-term inflammation brought on by hepatitis illnesses can cause liver damage, but there are steps you can do right away to help safeguard your liver. Your diet, amount of activity, and other factors may need to alter as a result.
The many viruses that cause hepatitis can have negative effects on the liver. That's because your liver will get inflamed as a result of this viral infection. Continue reading as we list some preventive tips to help lower your risk of hepatitis diseases. This tips will help lower your risk of liver diseases.
Preventive tips to lower risk of liver damage due to hepatitis infections:
1. Manage weight
Maintain a healthy weight because obesity leads to cirrhosis and fatty liver. To maintain the health and function of your liver, a low-fat diet should be used. When fat cells invade the liver, the liver becomes scarred and loses its ability to function normally.
2. Drink in moderation
Limit your alcohol intake because excessive alcohol use will kill you and permanently harm your liver. Alcohol irritates the liver and produces edoema. Alcohol will hasten the progression of any liver disease you may already have and greatly increase your risk of acquiring cirrhosis.
3. Be mindful when taking medication
Common medications, such as paracetamol, cause adverse liver consequences. Regular use of medications like aspirin and ibuprofen can harm your liver. Pain relievers or NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines) should be avoided as much as possible. It is advisable to use caution when taking certain vitamins, such as vitamin A, and minerals, such as iron, if you already have some form of liver illness. Additionally, hepatotoxic herbal medications like gentian, asafoetida, and others should be avoided.
4. Vaccinations
Hepatitis A and B vaccines are available to protect against viral liver disorders. In order to avoid viral liver disorders, which can be avoided by staying on course with your vaccines, make sure you have finished the entire course.
5. Maintain personal hygiene
Maintaining good personal hygiene is essential for preventing hepatitis. Some of the most crucial preventive measures for Hepatitis infection include routine hand washing, safe sexual activity, not sharing needles, safe water consumption, and safe food intake. Food and water that have been contaminated should never be consumed, especially while travelling. Additionally, as the hepatitis virus spreads through direct touch between people, avoid exchanging personal goods with a patient who is already sick.
6. Eat right
You might wish to reevaluate your diet in order to improve your general liver health in addition to managing your weight if necessary. Fruits and vegetables, lean protein sources, and complex carbohydrates derived from whole grains are the main components of a diet that is liver-friendly. You can also assist protect your liver by eating fewer servings of all meals, especially fatty ones.
Add these habits to your lifestyle to reduce your risk of developing a liver disease that may be caused due to hepatitis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.