World Milk Day 2019: Here's Why You Must Have A Glass Of Milk Everyday

World Milk Day 2019: Your glass of milk is versatile. It is rich in calcium, protein, fat and various other nutrients that are beneficial for the body. Read here to know why you must include milk in your daily routine.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 1, 2019 02:19 IST
2-Min Read
Calcium content in milk is important for bone health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Milk is rich in protein, fat and calcium
  2. You can include milk in your daily diet
  3. Lactose intolerant people can opt for plant-based sources of milk

World Milk Day 2019 is being observed on the 1st of June. The day is meant to raise awareness about dairy sector's contribution to the economic development, sustainability and livelihoods. It also aims to draw attention to recognize milk as a global food and promote the nutritional value of milk. This year, the theme for World Milk Day is "Drink Milk: Today and everyday", which focuses on the importance of milk and dairy products and how one should include milk in their daily routine. Milk is a versatile product you can add in your diet, as it can be a delicious source of various nutrients.

Let us look at the various nutrients provided by milk:

  • Protein
  • Fat
  • Calcium
  • Vitamin-D
  • Vitamin B12
  • Potassium
  • Phosphorus

Dairy products supply good levels of calcium- responsible for healthy bones, significant protein- aid in muscle building and repairing and several and vitamins A, B-vitamins and vitamin D- absorption of calcium and other nutrients, growth and production of hormones.

Plant-based milk are easy to make at home and will cost less than those found in the supermarket shelves. Apart from this, vegan milk are easy to digest, low in calories, rich in calcium and good for heart.

The rich nutrient content of milk provides various benefits to the body. Calcium content in milk helps in providing strength to your bones and teeth. It also helps in preventing bone diseases like osteoporosis. One-third of your bone mass consists of protein. It also constitutes around 50% of bone volume. The high protein content in milk makes it a key ingredient for bone health. Moreover, milk has got healthy fats, which might help you in keeping a healthy body weight. A popular Indian drink is turmeric milk (haldi doodh), which helps in faster recovery from injuries. Buttermilk can help in digestion heavy meals, as it can wash down fats. 

Doctors recommend breast milk for the baby (especially for the first 6-8 months). Breast milk helps the baby in fighting off various bacteria and viruses, which can lower the risk of asthma and allergies.

There are various types of milk produced and available in the dairy market. Let's have a look:

  1. Toned milk
  2. Double toned milk
  3. Standardised milk
  4. Full cream milk
  5. Skimmed milk
Milk can give a boost to your immunity and strengthen your bones
Photo Credit: iStock

Following are plant-based sources of milk

  1. Soy milk
  2. Almond milk
  3. Coconut milk
  4. Cashew milk
  5. Oat milk

You can also go for lip-smacking milk products like yogurt, curd and kefir. They provide the gut with good bacteria and help in improving digestion and overall health. 

Unfortunately, a large number of people have got lactose intolerance. This condition makes a person difficult to digest lactose, a kind of sugar in milk. People with lactose intolerance can opt for plant-based sources of milk. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Milk Day! 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

