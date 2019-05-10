Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!
Morning ritual for glowing skin: This simple routine, shared by Luke on his social media, can be especially helpful for those who feel sleepy in the morning or find it difficult to wake up on time.
Morning routine for glowing skin can include rubbing ice on face
HIGHLIGHTS
- After your daily morning routine, rub ice on your face
- It will tighten your skin and will impart a sparkling glow
- It will also charge up your brain
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho often takes to social media to share about the little and simple things in life which offer amazing health benefits. In this article, we are going to talk about a simple morning ritual that can help you have a glowing skin and get your brain charged up. This simple routine, shared by Luke on his social media, can be especially helpful for those who feel sleepy in the morning or find it difficult to wake up on time.
Also read: What Time Of The Day Should You Take Multivitamins And Supplements - Morning Or Evening?
Quick morning ritual for a glowing skin and charged up brain
Every day when you wake up in the morning, follow your daily routine like taking a dump or brushing your teeth and washing your face. After these basic morning to-dos, which can even include meditation and some stretching exercises, you need to take two ice cubes and gently rub them all over your face and forehead. Hold these ice cubes with a handkerchief to feel at ease. Close your eyes and rub them over your eyelids and below your eyes.
This simple trick can be added to your morning ritual if you want to have a glowing skin. It will tighten up your skin and will refresh you. What's more is that it will super charge your brain and will prepare you for the day.
Also read: When Are Workouts More Effective: Evenings Or Morning? Find Out Here
In case you have sinus or feel uncomfortable while following this morning ritual, avoid it. The idea is to feel good and positive with the simple things in life that come for free.
Also read: Do You Find It Difficult To Wake Up In The Morning? Luke Coutinho Will Tell You Why
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.