ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!

Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!

Morning ritual for glowing skin: This simple routine, shared by Luke on his social media, can be especially helpful for those who feel sleepy in the morning or find it difficult to wake up on time.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 10, 2019 12:08 IST
2-Min Read
Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!

Morning routine for glowing skin can include rubbing ice on face

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. After your daily morning routine, rub ice on your face
  2. It will tighten your skin and will impart a sparkling glow
  3. It will also charge up your brain

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho often takes to social media to share about the little and simple things in life which offer amazing health benefits. In this article, we are going to talk about a simple morning ritual that can help you have a glowing skin and get your brain charged up. This simple routine, shared by Luke on his social media, can be especially helpful for those who feel sleepy in the morning or find it difficult to wake up on time.

Also read: What Time Of The Day Should You Take Multivitamins And Supplements - Morning Or Evening?

Quick morning ritual for a glowing skin and charged up brain


RELATED STORIES

The Secret Behind Riya Sen's Perfect Curves And Ageless Skin Decoded!

Ever wondered how Riya Sen gets that perfect body and ageless skin? Here's your answer.

6 Things You Should Never Start Your Day With

No matter how many meetings you have in a day or how many deadlines you have to meet, there are somethings which you should completely avoid, first thing in the morning.

Every day when you wake up in the morning, follow your daily routine like taking a dump or brushing your teeth and washing your face. After these basic morning to-dos, which can even include meditation and some stretching exercises, you need to take two ice cubes and gently rub them all over your face and forehead. Hold these ice cubes with a handkerchief to feel at ease. Close your eyes and rub them over your eyelids and below your eyes.

urdbi7k

Morning ritual for glowing skin: Rubbing ice cubes on skin can tighten it and impart a sparkling glow
Photo Credit: iStock

This simple trick can be added to your morning ritual if you want to have a glowing skin. It will tighten up your skin and will refresh you. What's more is that it will super charge your brain and will prepare you for the day.

Also read: When Are Workouts More Effective: Evenings Or Morning? Find Out Here

In case you have sinus or feel uncomfortable while following this morning ritual, avoid it. The idea is to feel good and positive with the simple things in life that come for free.

Also read: Do You Find It Difficult To Wake Up In The Morning? Luke Coutinho Will Tell You Why

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

How Stress In Early Life Can Lead To Depression Later

Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study

Alcohol Intake In India Up By 38% This Decade: Lancet

Facing Gastrointestinal Issues? You Could Be Depressed

Why Social Media Use Adversely Affects Girls More: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases