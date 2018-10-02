Zucchini And Its Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss
Zucchini health benefits: Zucchini is low on carbohydrates and high on fiber. Including zucchini in your diet can help you keep full for longer and prevent overeating.
Zucchini can be included in weight loss regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zucchini can help in reducing blood pressure
- Zucchini is good for heart health
- Zucchini is low in carbs and high in fiber
Zucchini is also referred to as courgette which looks similar to a cucumber. Zucchini is a member of the plant family Cucurbitaceae, which involves zucchini, marrows, pumpkins, and cucumbers. All these veggies carry toxins called cucurbitacins. The color of zucchini varies from yellow to dark green and has a soft texture with a bit of sugary flavor. It is low on food energy but is full of folate, a form of folic acid that is used to treat anemia caused by deficiency of folic acid. Zucchini is low on carbohydrates and high on fiber. Including zucchini in your diet can help you keep full for longer and prevent overeating.
Read below to know some health benefits of zucchini and why you should add it in your diet right away:
1. Good for the heart
DASH Diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension helps in improving heart health by reducing blood pressure. Zucchini is a significant part of the DASH diet. Fiber in zucchini also makes it healthier. Fiber helps in reducing stroke, hypertension, and heart disease. Folate along with nutrients like potassium and magnesium in zucchini are all good for heart health.
2. Controls diabetes
Zucchini is a non-starchy food which can help in diabetes treatment. Insoluble fiber in zucchini is effective in preventing type 2 diabetes. Higher fiber intake lowers the risk of metabolic syndrome, which is one of the significant factors contributing to diabetes.
3. Helps cure asthma
Zucchini is a good source of Vitamin C, which is essential for people with asthma. Zucchini also contains copper which is also an essential prerequisite in treating asthma. Anti-inflammatory properties of zucchini can help in dealing with respiratory problems. It can keep the lungs clear and unrestricted. Zucchini can be helpful during asthma attacks and bronchial hypersensitivity which is a characteristic of asthma.
4. Offers protection from colon cancer
Fiber in collagen in zucchini helps in the treatment of colon cancer. Fiber absorbs excess water in colon, maintains enough moisture in the fecal matter, and helps it to pass evenly out of the body. Fiber content in zucchini can thus be helpful in preventing colon cancer. Even though there are two types of fibers- soluble and insoluble, dietary fiber as a whole is linked with reducing risk of colorectal cancer.
5. Improves digestion
Green fruits and vegetables like zucchini help in the digestion process. Consuming high amounts of carbohydrates may result in limiting the digestive from working placidly. Your body requires a certain amount of fiber to ensure proper excretion. And if that does not happen, it can lead to severe bodily problems.
6. Lowers blood pressure
Potassium content in zucchini can help in reducing blood pressure. Potassium consumption is necessary to fight hypertension, especially when you are unable to cut down on your sodium intake Along with this, potassium also lowers the heart rate and counters the harmful effects of sodium.
