Protect Yourself Against Colon Cancer With These Super Herbs
The symptoms of colon cancer are not very different from haemorrhoids and thus may go unnoticed in most cases.Use these herbs for protection from this disease.
Colorectal cancer can be prevented with a nutritious diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is 3rd most common form of cancer
- The symptoms of colon cancer are not very different from haemorrhoids
- Colon cancer can be prevented with a change in diet
Colon cancer or colorectal cancer strikes quickly and has now become the 3rd most common form of cancer. A million cases of colon cancer are reported each year. This is caused as a result of abnormal cell growth in colon and can lead to organ failure, eventually spreading to other parts of the body. The symptoms of colon cancer are not very different from haemorrhoids and thus may go unnoticed in most cases. Though there are medical ways to treat colon cancer but people also sought to some home remedies for treating this ailment.
Herbal and home remedies are a much better way to deal with colon cancer as they only require the victim to alter his or her diet and that is good enough to strengthen your body's immune system. Some of the herbs for colon cancer treatment are:
1. Garlic
Always found on a natural remedy list, garlic has the ability to kill cancer cells without any side effects and absolutely no harm to the healthy cells. This happens not only with colon cancer, but also with brain cancer. Some onions, broccoli and garlic, and your medicine is ready, a chemical free way to treat colon cancer.
2. Green tea
While colon tumours are in their initial stages, green tea can remove them completely if taken regularly. This social grace kills cancer cells without any effect on the healthy ones. Packed with benefits, green tea has a healing effect for colon and other forms of cancer too.
3. Turmeric
Like garlic, turmeric too is an important component found in most home remedy lists, its compounds have the ability to heal almost everything. Turmeric roots possess curcumins which cause colon cancer cells to destroy themselves.
4. Ginger roots
Consumption of ginger roots or ginger powder helps in soothing the digestive tract and this becomes the beginning step towards curing colon cancer. Ginger root is an important herb for colon cancer treatment.
5. Spinach
Spinach is not just a means to become strong, like Popoye taught us. It has many other benefits, its high fibre content helps in relieving you from constipation and regulates your bowel movements and this is very necessary for treating colon cancer.
Other than the above, other remedies for colon cancer are olive oil, Ashwagandha, ginseng, berries, flax seed oil, etc. Though they are all effective means of treating cancer, do not forget colon cancer is a deadly disease and regular check-ups with the doctor are also