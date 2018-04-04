8 Ways You Can Cut Your Risk Of Colon Cancer
Colon cancer or colorectal cancer does not get much attention like other high-profile types of cancers. But that does not make it any less of a serious condition. It is one of the top five most common forms of cancer affecting both men and women. And the worst part is that half of the people who get affected by colon cancer actually die from it. All the more reason to take the disease more seriously! But there's good news; colon cancer can be prevented. 75% of the colon cancer cases can be prevented by making simple lifestyle alterations.
Here, we shall outline 8 simple ways which can help you cut your risk of colon cancer. Take a look.
1. Get a colonoscopy
To begin with, you must get a colonoscopy done. This procedure is basically a colon cancer screening. They usually begin when a person turns 50 and does not have any risk factors of the disease or a family history it. But if you have the risk factors, you must get the screening done before 50. In this procedure, doctors remove polyps forming in your colon. They develop over a period of 10 to 15 years and can turn into cancer. You might be required to go on a fast and colon cleanse. This procedure takes less than a day's time.
2. Maintain a healthy weight
Obesity and being overweight are some of the important contributing factors for colon cancer. Ideally, you must try to weight the same as you did when you were 18. To begin with, stop putting on more weight. Even this one has benefits to offer. After this, you can try to cut down a few pounds.
3. Quit smoking
If you are not a smoker, then don't begin in the first place. But if you have fallen prey to this awful habit, try to quit it as soon as possible. Smoking is that habit which contributes to the risk of many types of cancers, colon cancer is one of them. In fact, smoking is the second most important contributing risk factor for colon cancer. The benefits of quitting this habit can be evident after your last cigarette.
4. Be physically active
Being physically active has a wide variety of health benefits to offer. One such benefit is lowering the risk of colon cancer. The more you exercise, the better it is for your health. You must aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. This could be brisk walking, yoga or even cardio. Dancing and gardening could also be helpful.
5. Drink moderately
Alcohol is a health hazard when taken in excess quantities. But if you take like just 2 glasses of red wine in a day, it will have some benefits for your health. So drink moderately. Excess alcohol can raise your risk of colon cancer, but it won't when taken in limited quantities occasionally.
6. Limit red and processed meat
Red meats like steak, pork and hamburgers can be very harmful to your overall health. So is the case with processed meats like bacon, bologna, and sausages. They can increase your risk of colon cancer. So stick to a weekly consumption of these varieties of meat.
7. Fill up on calcium and vitamin D
Experts suggest that filling up on calcium and vitamin D can significantly lower your risk of colon cancer. Eat more of spinach, kale, broccoli, dairy, fortified foods and more. If you are deficient, talk to your experts about calcium and vitamin D supplements.
8. Eat high-fiber foods
Dietary fiber from plant-based sources is known to lower colon cancer risk. Fiber is non-digestible which is why it travels down your intestines intact and reaches the colon. Due to this these foods do not get enough time to cause any trouble in your system. It lowers the risk of cancer-causing acids from developing in the body, thereby lowering colon cancer risk.
