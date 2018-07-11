Heart Attacks: Luke Coutinho Gives 10 Reasons Why Heart Attacks Are On The Rise
Health coach Luke Coutinho talks about how many young people are dying due to heart attacks and strokes despite being healthy. The reasons can be Inflammation and oxidative damage, caused by food that we eat, the air that we breathe and several lifestyle choices.
Living a sedentary lifestyle can trigger heart attack
HIGHLIGHTS
- High cholesterol levels may not be the only reason behind heart attacks
- Inflammation and oxidative stress are major reasons behind heart attacks
- Amoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can trigger heart attacks
Inflammation and oxidative damage
According to Luke, the main reasons behind heart attacks is inflammation and oxidative damage in the heart, blood vessels, endothelial lining, arteries, etc. He stresses on the fact that heart attacks cannot always be blamed on cholesterol levels. While maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is important for the body, there are other reasons for heart attacks and stroke as well.
Inflammation and oxidative damage is caused by the free radicals from the food that we eat, the air that we breathe and several lifestyle choices that we make.
1. Industrial oil
Luke draws attention towards the refined oil market and talks about how they are a contributing factor to increased cases of heart attacks. Refined vegetables oils are rich in omega 6 fatty acids. Omega 6 is detrimental to health as it causes inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Luke says that choosing the right kind of oil is extremely important for heart health. It is also important to focus on the right quantity of refined oil in case healthy varieties of oil like mustard oil, groundnut oil or ghee are not available in your vicinity.
2. Processed and packaged food
Processed and packaged foods too are contributing to increased rates of heart attacks and stroke. This is again because this packaged and processed food is made with low-grade refined oil which increases inflammation and oxidative damage in the body. Eating out foods in restaurants is not bad, if done once in a while. But making it a regular affair can be really unhealthy for the body in the long run.
3. Consume more saturated fats
Saturated fats are present in desi ghee, coconut oil, egg yolks and nuts. All these are good fats or essential fatty acids which are good for heart health. Consuming nuts like peanuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios on a regular basis can be good for heart health. The American Heart Association has admitted that saturated fats are not the cause behind heart attacks. Consuming these saturated fats in moderation is going to help in preventing risks of heart attacks.
4. Be careful of sugar and carbohydrates
In order to prevent heart attacks, people need to be careful about their intake of sugar and carbs. Both of them can contribute to inflammation and an increased risk of heart attack. Sugar and simple carbs contribute to a spike in blood sugar levels and thus increase risk of heart attack. However, there are good carbs and bad carbs. Complex carbs like dosas, idlis, rotis, rice, etc are all healthy carbs and can be included in your diet for good health and preventing risk of heart attack. People who give up on these complex carbs end up being deficient in Vitamin K2 - which can result in calcification of arteries.
5. Consume omega 3 fatty acid
Omega 3 fatty acid is an important and extremely healthy fatty acid for the heart. It is available in fatty fish, flax seeds, walnuts and basil seed to name a few. Consumption of omega-3 fatty acid is important to cut down your risk of heart disease.
6. Sedentary lifestyle
People who live a sedentary lifestyle are most prone to risks of heart attacks. Luke says that sitting excessively is like smoking. The human body has not been designed to sit. Working out for 1 hour in the gym and sitting throughout the day is known as being sedentary active. People should make sure they are active throughout the day. Risks of heart attacks are more in people who live a sedentary lifestyle.
7. Quit smoking
Everyone is aware of the health hazards of smoking. While everyone makes their choice when it comes to smoking, the passive smokers are at risks of heart attacks. Smoking contributes to both inflammation and oxidative damage in the body.
8. Salt
Using the right kind of salt is also important for preventing risks of heart attacks. Refined varieties of salt can create inflammation in the body. You can opt for switching to pink or rock salt, but make sure that is done under complete medical supervision.
9. Stress
Taking less stress is an important aspect of preventing heart attacks. Everyone is living a stressful life, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you let it affect your health. Indulge in activities that make you feel better and positive. Meditate, exercise, do yoga. Change your attitude towards stress in order to prevent risks of heart attacks.
10. Lack of sleep
Believe it or not, lack of sleep can do much more to your body than you ever thought it would do. And yes, it can increase your risks of heart attack. No matter what, never sacrifice on your sleep. Work towards achieving success by maintaining your health. Sleeping is important for heart health because when you sleep, the heart gets a break and works lesser. The heart is a muscle and it needs recovery. Sleeping less creates hormonal turmoil in the body the next day. Lack of sleep also increases your insulin resistance, thus making you more prone to type 2 diabetes.
