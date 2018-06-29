7 Causes Of Indigestion You Didn't Know
Indigestion refers to an upset stomach or discomfort in your upper abdomen; the region between your navel and breast bone. The most common triggers of indigestion are your eating habits and chronic digestive problems. Here are 7 unknown causes of indigestion.
Okay let's admit it; we have all suffered indigestion at some point of time. At some point of time in our lives our digestive tract has given us a hard time. Be it indigestion, acid reflux, gas or anything for that matter; but gastrointestinal problems have crossed our way at some point of time in our lives. The most common of all being indigestion. Indigestion refers to an upset stomach or discomfort in your upper abdomen; the region between your navel and breast bone. The most common triggers of indigestion are your eating habits and chronic digestive problems. Indigestion is not a disease in itself; rather it is a symptom of other digestive problems. Some of the symptoms of indigestion include:
- Bloating
- Abdominal pain
- Gas
- Vomiting and nausea
- Growling in the stomach
- Burning sensation in the stomach
- Heartburn
Nevertheless, it is important to know what causes indigestion. Knowledge of the causes can help you prevent this condition in the first place itself. But the worst part is that some causes of indigestion are still unknown to most people.
Here are 7 such causes of indigestion you never knew about:
1. Stress, anxiety
When you are constantly under stress or dealing with some sort of anxiety, your body goes through hormonal changes. Increased cortisol levels in the body interfere with the way your body processes food and this could give you indigestion. Studies suggest that depression and stress could be a cause of indigestion.
2. Other digestive problems
Sometimes indigestion could crop up due to another underlying health problem. Gastritis, gallstones, peptic ulcers and an inflamed pancreas could give you indigestion. However, if your symptoms change abruptly, try to watch out for other signs and symptoms associated with this problem and get medical help accordingly.
3. Smoking
Smoking in every way is injurious to health; it is harmful for your digestive health as well. Some people experience a sense of fullness after smoking. That is due to the harmful effects of the chemicals in a cigarette. It kills major digestive enzymes which leaves food in your body undigested for a longer period of time. This causes indigestion and makes you feel ill-at-ease.
4. Working out after a heavy meal
Exercising is good for your health. But it is important for you to know what the appropriate time for your workouts is. Working out after a heavy meal can have an adverse impact on your digestive system. Eating an abnormally large quantity of food right before your workouts could give you indigestion. Have a small amount of food, good enough to fuel you for your workouts and keep a gap of 30 to 60 minutes before you start working out.
5. Poor eating habits
Your eating habits have the biggest role to play when it comes to your digestive health. Rushing through your food can give you indigestion. On the other hand, the best way to make the most of your meals is to eat them slowly, chew the food properly and eat nominal amount of food in a go. Other factors which could trigger indigestion could be binge eating spicy, oily, processed and unhealthy foods.
6. Excessive alcohol consumption
While alcohol intake in limited quantities is deemed beneficial for health, heavy alcohol consumption can have some negative effects. Drinking too much alcohol pulls water from your body and shrinks the cells. Poor hydration is ought to give you indigestion.
7. Overuse of drugs
While medicinal drugs can calm your body when in distress, overuse of the same can give your digestive system a hard time. Consuming too many drugs can cause your stomach acids to leak and can result in indigestion, acid reflux and heart burn.
