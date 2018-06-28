ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Carbs

7 Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Carbs

A number of weight loss diet plans discourage people from consuming carbs. But carbs are extremely important for your health. It fuels your body, provides it with energy, and ironically, induces weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 28, 2018 11:30 IST
3-Min Read
7 Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Carbs

Carbs can be helpful for weight loss if eaten in the right quantity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Not eating enough carbs can harm your body in many ways
  2. Carbs are the main source of energy for the brain and nervous system
  3. A low-carb diet can help you lose weight quickly
In the world of nutrition, carbs are the second most defamed macronutrient after fats. A number of weight loss diet plans discourage people from consuming carbs. They either ask you to go low-carb or carb-free. But let's get one thing straight; carbs are extremely important for your health. This macronutrient fuels your body, provides it with energy, and ironically, induces weight loss too. This is contrary to popular belief which says that carbs are the main culprit behind weight gain. Carbs can be helpful for weight loss if eaten in the right quantity. So when aiming for weight loss, try to cut down your carb intake if it is over 2000 calories in a day. Aim for 225 o 335 calories in a day instead of 2000. When you consume carbs, your body breaks it down into smaller units of sugar and releases it into your bloodstream. This is then transported to your brain, muscles and cells and fuels them with energy. But when you do not get enough carbs, your body starts to respond in strange ways.
 
 
carbohydrates

In the world of nutrition, carbs are the second most defamed macronutrient after fats


Also read: Low-Carb Diet May Improve Eyesight: 6 Health Benefits Of Low Carb Diets​

Here are 7 signs that you are not eating enough carbs.

1. Less energy

When you will eat less carbs, you will feel weaker and low on energy. It is the main source of energy for your brain and nervous system. With lesser amount of carbs, you are ought to feel weak and fatigued all day long.

2. Constipation

Giving up on carbs would need you to give up on rice, chapattis, fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains and these are mostly high fiber foods. And giving up on high-fiber foods can mess with your digestive health. You may end up feeling constipated. Complex carbs like breads, cereals and pastas keep your bowel movements in check and prevent constipation from taking place.

Also read: Rice Bran Oil: Top Reasons Why You Should Cook Food In Rice Bran Oil For Weight Loss

3. Bad breath

When you give up on carbs, your body starts using fats and proteins for energy. This process is known as ketosis. When your body is in ketosis, the used fats and proteins give you bad breath.
bad breath

When your body is in ketosis, the used fats and proteins give you bad breath.

4. Ineffective gym sessions

In order to be efficient in the gym, it is important for you to have energy. To not feel lethargic at workouts, you need to have sufficient carb intake. It helps you get through high intensity workouts easily. Therefore, if you wish to spend an extra hour at the gym, you must have a good carb intake which can keep you energized throughout your workout session. It will help you burn more calories.

Also read: What You Should Eat Before Hitting The Gym

5. Weight loss comes to a standstill

A low-carb diet is believed to be one of the best ways to lose weight quickly. In no time, you can successfully shed maximum pounds. But after some time, your weight loss process can come to a standstill. This is due to improper carb consumption. Eating lesser carbs forces your liver to release more sugar. Due to this your blood sugar level increases. To control the sudden spike, the pancreas releases insulin, the fat storing hormone. As a result, instead of losing weight, you end up storing fats.

RELATED STORIES

These 7 Amazing Foods Aid In Quick Weight Loss: Must Include In Your Diet

Weight loss foods: While some foods are capable of inducing weight gain, there are some which can induce weight loss. The weight loss effects of these foods could be credited to anything; their ability to suppress your hunger or the nature of the calories contained.

Keto Diet: These 7 Fats Must Be Included In Your Keto Diet

Keto diet plan: While following a keto diet, one should know about the right sources of food that helps in following the diet with ease. Good sources of fat can help in transitioning into a state of ketosis in the right way.


Also read: Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss

6. Frequent hunger pangs

When you give up on carbs, you give up on high-fiber foods. Due to this, you do not feel full for longer and experience frequent hunger pangs. This is why people on a low-carb diet have such a hard time to lose weight.hunger pangs

Giving up of carbs makes you have less hunger pangs

7. Mood swings

Carbs have an important role in releasing serotonin in the body. This feel-good chemical is produced in the brain. But when you give up on carbs, you experience frequent mood swings due to lack of serotonin. Another reason for this irritation is lack of energy and the frequent hunger pangs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Sleep Problems Might Lead To Hypertension In Women

Here's How Mindfulness Can Help You Curb Cravings

These 7 Daily Habits Can Help You Live A Healthy Life

Alcohol Addiction: Know The Causes And Treatments

Treat Mouth Ulcers With This Unique Method

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS