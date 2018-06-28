7 Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Carbs
A number of weight loss diet plans discourage people from consuming carbs. But carbs are extremely important for your health. It fuels your body, provides it with energy, and ironically, induces weight loss.
Carbs can be helpful for weight loss if eaten in the right quantity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Not eating enough carbs can harm your body in many ways
- Carbs are the main source of energy for the brain and nervous system
- A low-carb diet can help you lose weight quickly
Here are 7 signs that you are not eating enough carbs.
1. Less energy
When you will eat less carbs, you will feel weaker and low on energy. It is the main source of energy for your brain and nervous system. With lesser amount of carbs, you are ought to feel weak and fatigued all day long.
2. Constipation
Giving up on carbs would need you to give up on rice, chapattis, fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains and these are mostly high fiber foods. And giving up on high-fiber foods can mess with your digestive health. You may end up feeling constipated. Complex carbs like breads, cereals and pastas keep your bowel movements in check and prevent constipation from taking place.
3. Bad breath
When you give up on carbs, your body starts using fats and proteins for energy. This process is known as ketosis. When your body is in ketosis, the used fats and proteins give you bad breath.
4. Ineffective gym sessions
In order to be efficient in the gym, it is important for you to have energy. To not feel lethargic at workouts, you need to have sufficient carb intake. It helps you get through high intensity workouts easily. Therefore, if you wish to spend an extra hour at the gym, you must have a good carb intake which can keep you energized throughout your workout session. It will help you burn more calories.
5. Weight loss comes to a standstill
A low-carb diet is believed to be one of the best ways to lose weight quickly. In no time, you can successfully shed maximum pounds. But after some time, your weight loss process can come to a standstill. This is due to improper carb consumption. Eating lesser carbs forces your liver to release more sugar. Due to this your blood sugar level increases. To control the sudden spike, the pancreas releases insulin, the fat storing hormone. As a result, instead of losing weight, you end up storing fats.
6. Frequent hunger pangs
When you give up on carbs, you give up on high-fiber foods. Due to this, you do not feel full for longer and experience frequent hunger pangs. This is why people on a low-carb diet have such a hard time to lose weight.
7. Mood swings
Carbs have an important role in releasing serotonin in the body. This feel-good chemical is produced in the brain. But when you give up on carbs, you experience frequent mood swings due to lack of serotonin. Another reason for this irritation is lack of energy and the frequent hunger pangs.
