Pumpkin Seeds: 7 Amazing Health Benefits
Pumpkin seeds are not just a chewy little snack; they are a phenomenal health food too. Click here to know some amazing health benefits of these seeds.
Pumpkin seeds are the powerful mix of nutrients and antioxidants
Great things come in small packages. That's true, especially in case of pumpkin seeds! These little seeds can be the perfect mid-meal snack for you. Pumpkin seeds are not just a chewy little snack; they are a phenomenal health food too. They are small in size, but if we take their nutritional value into consideration, these seeds are packed with vitamins and minerals. Just a handful of these seeds can give you a good amount of magnesium, zinc and healthy fats. Because of its high nutritional value, pumpkin seeds are linked to a number of health benefits. From keeping your heart in a good state of health to keeping cancer at bay, these seeds can do it. And the best part about these seeds is that they can be incorporated in the diet very easily.
So let's take a look at 7 amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds. These will make you want to add these seeds in your diet.
1. Reduced risk of some types of cancers
A diet which includes pumpkin seeds has been linked to lower risk of gastric, prostate, breast, lung and colon cancers. A large study stated that these seeds are strongly linked to lower risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women.
2. Healthy heart
Pumpkin seeds are known for their nutritional content, which supports a healthy heart. These seeds are rich in L-arginine which lowers blood pressure, prevents plaque buildup in the arteries, thereby lowering the risk of heart diseases. They also regulated cholesterol levels by lowering the bad cholesterol levels in the body.
3. Keeps diabetes in check
Pumpkin seeds are blessed with blood-sugar lowering properties. The compounds present in these seeds are linked to glycemic control, which is essential for keeping blood sugar in check. So these seeds can be a convenient and not-so-expensive remedy for diabetes.
4. Keeps your skin young
Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of healthy fats like omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. These two nutrients are required by the human body but cannot be manufactured by it. So the more you consume them, the lesser likely it is for your skin to dry out and develop signs of ageing.
5. Prevents hair loss
Hair loss is an increasingly common phenomenon in today's world. More and more people suffer from common baldness and end up spending a bomb on oils and hair-growth medicines. Pumpkin seeds are an affordable remedy for treating hair loss. Phytosterols in pumpkin seeds are known to control hair loss.
6. Can improve sperm quality
Low levels of zinc are linked to poor sperm quality and increased risk of infertility in men. Consuming pumpkin seeds regularly can prevent this from happening. These seeds are high in zinc and other nutrients which contribute to healthy testosterone levels in men. Together, these factors benefit fertility and improve sperm quality as well.
7. Relieves arthritis pain
The powerful mix of antioxidants in pumpkin seeds is known to relieve arthritic pain. Use pumpkin seed oil supplements for reducing inflammation and discomfort caused due to arthritis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.