Start Your Day With Celery Juice: Its Health Benefits Will Surprise You
When consumed as a vegetable, celery can prove to be really healthy but when consumed as juice, it is even more beneficial for the body. Read here to know some amazing health benefits of celery juice and why you must start your day with it.
Here's how starting you day with celery juice can help you
HIGHLIGHTS
- Celery juice treats gut problems
- Celery juice lowers blood pressure
- Celery juice improves heart health
Celery is a lesser-known nutritious plant food. When consumed as a vegetable, celery can prove to be really healthy but when consumed as juice, it is even more beneficial for the body. Celery juice carries only 40 calories and is a complete package of nutrition with taste and health. Celery juice is a potent source of vitamins A, K, and C. It is also rich in beta-carotene, phytonutrients, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. Most of us start our day with a cup of milk tea, green tea or warm water. But did you know that celery juice can also be recommended as the first liquid we should take in the morning? This is because celery juice has detoxifying properties which cleanse the body of all germs and toxins right in the morning. Celery juice is anyway great for the stomach and related problems.
Here are six health benefits of celery juice you simply cannot miss:
1. Celery juice treats gut problems
One of the main gut problems is the inability of the stomach acid to break down the food we eat. This causes indigestion and acidity. Celery juice is rich in minerals and mineral salts which help in the absorption of food and in enhancing digestion. Celery juice helps in enabling the stomach acid to work faster thus preventing gut problems.
2. Celery juice lowers blood pressure
A nutrient known as phthalide is present richly in celery juice. This nutrient helps in relaxation of muscles in blood vessels, hence lowering levels of high blood pressure. Celery has anti-hypertensive properties which help in increasing the blood flow in the body.
3. Celery juice improves heart health
Phthalide nutrient also helps in lowering cholesterol levels in the body. Celery is good for heart health. Celery juice contains high levels of coumarins which help to reduce the stress hormones in the body thus reducing symptoms of hypertension. Celery also enhances the cardiovascular system of the body by expanding blood vessels. Lastly, celery extract can prove to be helpful in preventing strokes, and plaque build-up in arteries.
4. Celery juice cleanses the body
Celery juice has detoxifying and cleansing properties through which the entire body gets cleansed and hydrated. The nutrients in celery juice help in cleaning kidneys as well as liver. Celery helps a huge deal to get rid of bad bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other toxins from the liver. Presence of phytonutrients in celery helps in protecting the liver and body from external impurities.
5. Celery juice fights cancer and thyroid
The Epstein-Barr virus found in thyroid gets thoroughly cleansed by the minerals of celery juice. In cases of hypothyroidism, celery juice boosts the production of thyroid hormones.
6. Celery juice enhances sleep patterns
Celery juice has calming and soothing properties which help us in getting a stress free and relaxed sleep at night. Magnesium content in celery makes celery juice a good drink for improving sleep patterns.
Making a glass of celery juice is really easy. All you have to do is to take 2 to 3 fresh stalks of celery and clean them off with a knife by removing the leaves. Then just churn the stalks in a juicer and gulp down the produced juice.
