Are Chestnuts Good For You? Find Out Some Health Benefits Of Chestnuts
Chestnuts are appreciated for their characteristic taste and they can be consumed boiled, roasted, and dried, or in the form of jam or flour. They are also excellent sources of vitamins and minerals like manganese, molybdenum, copper and magnesium.
Chestnuts are a unique fruit and belong to Castanea species of deciduous trees.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chestnuts are appreciated for their characteristic taste
- Chestnuts help in boosting immunity
- Chestnuts keep you protected from chronic illnesses
Chestnuts are a unique fruit and belong to Castanea species of deciduous trees. This fruit is most common in Asia though it has also been linked to the traditional Italian cuisine for centuries. Chestnuts are appreciated for their unique taste and they can be consumed boiled, roasted, and dried, or even in the form of jam or flour. They are also excellent sources of vitamins and minerals like manganese, molybdenum, copper and magnesium. Some of the common benefits of chestnuts include promoting stronger bones, helping cleanse the body of free radicals and harmful toxins, preventing chronic illness, and controlling blood sugar levels. Other benefits include easing respiratory diseases, promoting healthy thyroid function and providing energy.
Also read: Include Nuts, Eggs And Beans In Your Diet To Gain Muscle Strength
Some health benefits of chestnuts are:
1. High in fibre: Chestnuts are rich in insoluble fiber. A 3-ounce serving of roasted chestnuts contains 4 grams of fiber. They can be consumed as an evening snack which can keep you full for longer.
2. Boost immunity: The high amount of vitamin C and other antioxidant compounds in chestnuts make them an ideal boost to your immunity. Vitamin C can help in building a stronger immune system thus preventing you from chronic illnesses.
3. Enhance bone strength: Copper in chestnuts that enhances bone strength, helps with red blood cell formation and nerve function also.Chestnuts contain around 22 percent of the recommended daily value of copper per 3-ounce serving. You can roast some chestnuts along with other nuts for a snack high in copper.
Also read: Are Cashew Nuts Good For You? Know The Health Benefits Of Cashews
4. Control blood pressure: When it comes to lowering blood pressure, few minerals are as essential as potassium. Potassium controls water movement within the body, and also functions as a vasodilator, increasing the blood flow and releasing the tension on constricted blood vessels and arteries. This reduction in blood pressure can help in maintaining a healthy heart and lessen the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
5. Prevent illness: The anti-oxidant property of chestnuts can keep you away from the chronic diseases. It restricts the mutation in a cell by removing free-radicals from the body. If you include chestnuts in your diet plan, it can keep you protected from many dangerous conditions.
Also read: Here's How Peanuts And Chickpeas May Lower Your Cholesterol And Improve Blood Pressure
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.