Best Drinks To Beat Bloating


Introduction

Bloating is a common digestive issue, often accompanied by pain, excessive gas, burping, & abdominal rumbling. What you eat and drink significantly impact bloating.

Lemon water

Lemon water offers several health benefits, including improved hydration and digestion. It is rich in vitamin C and contains a high level of antioxidants.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea can help reduce inflammation and soothe digestion, further helping reduce bloating. It also helps promote healthy blood sugar levels.

Kefir

Kefir is a powerful probiotic drink made with milk. It contains anti-bacterial properties and helps boost gut health.

Warm water

Sipping warm water with some honey and cinnamon calms the gut and boosts digestion. This combination also helps manage diabetes effectively.

Green tea


Some studies suggest that green tea's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help relieve bloating.

Peppermint tea


Peppermint tea helps relax digestive muscles and is widely used to treat a range of digestive conditions.

What to avoid


To relieve bloating avoid or limit consumption of carbonated drinks, legumes, cruciferous vegetables, onions, garlics and highly processed foods.

