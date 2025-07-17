Best Drinks To Beat Bloating

Image Credits: Pexels
Bloating is a common digestive issue, often accompanied by pain, excessive gas, burping, & abdominal rumbling. What you eat and drink significantly impact bloating.
Image Credits: Pexels
Lemon water offers several health benefits, including improved hydration and digestion. It is rich in vitamin C and contains a high level of antioxidants.
Image Credits: Pexels
Ginger tea can help reduce inflammation and soothe digestion, further helping reduce bloating. It also helps promote healthy blood sugar levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Kefir is a powerful probiotic drink made with milk. It contains anti-bacterial properties and helps boost gut health.
Image Credits: Pexels
Sipping warm water with some honey and cinnamon calms the gut and boosts digestion. This combination also helps manage diabetes effectively.
Image Credits: Pexels
Some studies suggest that green tea's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help relieve bloating.
Image Credits: Pexels
Peppermint tea helps relax digestive muscles and is widely used to treat a range of digestive conditions.
Image Credits: Pexels
To relieve bloating avoid or limit consumption of carbonated drinks, legumes, cruciferous vegetables, onions, garlics and highly processed foods.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: