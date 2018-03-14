These 10 Potassium Rich Foods Are Super Healthy For You
The amount of potassium we get is dependent on how we cook our food.
Potassium helps in controlling blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat raw fruits and veggies to get sufficient potassium
- Potassium helps in lowering blood pressure
- Sufficient potassium levels are crucial for our health in the long term
Potassium is an important mineral for our health. The mineral plays several important roles like maintaining fluid balance and proper functioning of nerves, heart, brain and muscles. It helps in lowering blood pressure and helps the body in getting rid of excessive sodium - which can retain fluid and increase blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major reason for conditions like stroke and heart diseases. Eating enough potassium in a day is crucial for our health in the long term.
Recommended intake of potassium
Around 4700 mg of dietary potassium is considered sufficient for adults. People who resort to comfort food or junk food too often might have potassium deficiency. Not eating enough fruits and vegetables can lead to deficiency of potassium.
The amount of potassium we get is dependent on how we cook our food. Boiled potato will have lesser potassium than a baked one. Eating fruits and vegetables in the raw or slightly roasted form will help preserve potassium content in them.
Also read: Health Benefits Of Vitamin A: Healthy Vision, Skin And Much More
Read below to know about potassium-rich foods which are super healthy:
1. Banana
Banana is a fruit which is popular for its potassium content. However, it is high in carbs and sugar as well. This is the reason why many fitness experts recommend eating bananas before or after a workout session.
Bananas are rich in potassium
2. Avocado
Along with being rich in potassium, avocado is a food which has positive effects on our metabolism. 1 full avocado contains around 1,067 mg of potassium.
Avocados help in improving our metabolism
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Spinach
Spinach is a powerhouse of potassium. It is one of the healthiest foods available. Chloroplast glycoglycerolipids in spinach is believed to have cancer fighting properties as well.
Spinach is a powerhouse of potassium
4. Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are richer in nutrients than white potatoes. They are also a great source of potassium. It is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes are also known to be a popular remedy for treating ulcers.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Dried apricots
Consuming dried apricots can contribute effectively in increasing your potassium levels. Studies say that people who consume dried apricots have lower body weight as compared to others.
Dried apricots are rich in potassium
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Health Benefits Of Vitamin B6: You Simply Can't Miss These
6. Pomegranate seeds
Pomegranate is considered to be one the healthiest sources of potassium. The fruit is full of Vitamin C, fibre and Vitamin K. It can also reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body.
7. Coconut water
Coconut water is a good and refreshing drink which is high in electrolytes such as potassium. It is an amazing drink to be consumed in summer as it helps in improving hydration levels in the body. It is low in calories and has moderate quantities of sugar.
Coconut water improves hydration levels in the body
8. White beans
White beans are high in potassium and fibre. Consuming fibre-rich foods reduces risk of diabetes and heart diseases.
Photo Credit: iStock
9. Broccoli
Broccoli too is a powerhouse of essential nutrients like Vitamin C, K, folate, fibre and potassium. Being low in calories, broccoli is included in many diet regimes for weight loss.
Broccoli is low in calories
10. Raisins
Potassium rich raisins are also rich in other important nutrients like selenium and phosphorus. Raisins also help in dealing with conditions such as diabetes and anaemia.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Top 8 Health Benefits Of Vitamin K: Healthy Heart, Gums And More
How much potassium should you take?
Potassium levels in your body are dependent on your overall health. The way your kidney functions, your hormonal balance and the medications that you are taking will all determine how much potassium you need.
People who are taking medications for high blood pressure may need more potassium, whereas people with reduced kidney function should take potassium in limited quantities.
Increase your potassium consumption only under the supervision of your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.