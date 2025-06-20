Calamansi: Why You Must Add This Fruit To Your Diet
Keep reading as we share a list of ways calamansi can boost your health.
Whether used in juices, marinades, or teas, calamansi a refreshing and healing addition to your diet
Calamansi, also known as calamondin or Philippine lime, is a small, round citrus fruit that looks like a tiny lime with an orange interior. It's a hybrid between a kumquat and a mandarin orange, native to Southeast Asia, and especially popular in Filipino cuisine. Despite its small size, calamansi packs a powerful nutritional punch. It's rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and various phytonutrients that offer numerous health benefits. Calamansi is incredibly healthy, it supports immune function, digestion, and skin health while being low in calories and high in flavour. In this article, we share a list of ways calamansi can boost your health.
10 Reasons why you must add calamansi to your diet
1. Rich source of vitamin C
Calamansi is loaded with vitamin C, which boosts your immune system, helps your body fight off infections, and supports the production of collagen. Just a small amount daily can help meet your body's vitamin C needs and reduce the risk of colds and flu.
2. Boosts digestive health
The acidity of calamansi stimulates digestive enzymes, aiding better digestion and helping relieve issues like constipation, bloating, and indigestion. It also supports liver detoxification and overall gut health.
3. Supports weight management
Low in calories and high in antioxidants, calamansi can be a great addition to weight-loss diets. It helps curb cravings and can be used as a natural flavour enhancer without the calories of sugar or fat.
4. Improves skin clarity
Thanks to its high vitamin C content and antioxidants, calamansi promotes skin repair and brightens the complexion. It also helps combat acne and skin aging when consumed or used topically in diluted form.
5. Regulates blood sugar levels
Calamansi has compounds that help regulate insulin activity, making it a helpful fruit for managing blood sugar levels. It may assist in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes when part of a balanced diet.
6. Detoxifies the body
Calamansi acts as a natural detoxifier. Drinking calamansi juice in the morning may help flush out toxins, cleanse the kidneys, and boost liver health, improving your body's natural detox process.
7. Fights inflammation
The anti-inflammatory properties of calamansi make it useful for reducing joint pain, sore muscles, or other inflammatory conditions. Regular consumption may help prevent chronic diseases linked to inflammation.
8. Promotes oral health
Its antibacterial properties can help reduce bad breath, prevent tooth decay, and soothe sore throats. Gargling with diluted calamansi juice is a traditional remedy for mouth and throat issues.
9. Enhances iron absorption
Vitamin C in calamansi helps increase the absorption of non-heme iron from plant-based sources, which is particularly beneficial for vegetarians and people prone to iron deficiency or anaemia.
10. Supports heart health
Calamansi contains potassium and antioxidants that help regulate blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol, and improve overall cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of heart disease.
Whether used in juices, marinades, or teas, it's a refreshing and healing addition to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.