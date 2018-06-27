Keto Diet: These 7 Fats Must Be Included In Your Keto Diet
When following a keto diet, knowing about the right sources of food helps in following the diet with ease. Good sources of fat can help in transitioning into a state of ketosis in the right way. Just the way carbs are categories into complex (good) and simple (bad), fats too are categorised into the good and healthy fats and the ones which are unhealthy. Monounsaturated fats are the ones which help in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the body. These fats also provide the body with sufficient energy. Getting enough dietary fat can help people who are following the keto diet.
Following are some of the best fat sources to be included in keto diet:
1. Salmon
Salmon is undoubtedly one of the most nutritious variety of fish. It is rich in omega-2 fatty acid and is also a great source of protein. Salmon has a variety of B-Vitamins, potassium and selenium. Omega-3 fatty acid content in salmon is good for the heart health. High levels of protein in salmon contribute to controlling appetite making feel full for longer. Thus, salmon is a good source of fat to be included in keto diet.
2. Egg yolk
Most people remove egg yolks from egg whites while eating eggs for weight loss. However in a keto diet, egg yolk should be included as they are a good source of healthy fat. Egg yolks contain saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in a healthy ratio. Apart from aiding weight loss in keto diet, egg yolks help in increasing immune function, improving bone density and resilience, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, reducing overall body inflammation and reducing risks of kidney stones.
3. Chia seeds
Tiny little chia seeds are a good source of fat to be included in keto diet. They are included in superfoods and are rich in fibre, complete protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Because of their high fibre content, including chia seeds in your diet makes you feel full for longer and helps in reducing your calorie intake. The seeds are known to increase satiety as they readily absorb water. Including chia seeds in your keto diet can aid weight loss.
4. Olives
Olives are good source of fat which can be included in keto diet. Olives contain about 11 to 15% fat. 4% of this fat is oleic acid, which is monounsaturated fatty acid. Oleic acid is the main component of olives. Fat content in olives can help in reducing inflammation in the body. They also help in reducing risks of heart diseases.
5. Nuts
Nuts are packed with protein and are a good source of healthy unsaturated fatty acids. Nuts can be effectively included in keto diet. They are a rich source of fibre, plant sterols, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E and L-arginine. Including them in your keto diet can reduce hunger pangs. Nuts are also amazing for heart health.
6. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are high in potassium, magnesium and Vitamin E. They help in improving cholesterol levels in the body and are also a rich source of protein and fibre. They promote healthy detoxification and help in controlling blood sugar levels. Sunflower seeds can be effectively include for weight loss in keto diet.
7. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is healthy source of fat for keto diet. It is rich in protein and can make you feel full for longer. It is also rich in fibre and contains good amount of healthy unsaturated fat. Including peanut butter in your keto diet reduces cravings for junk and unhealthy foods.
