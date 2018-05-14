Weight Loss: Do Watermelons Help?
Watermelons surely are sweet, but they are enriched with nutrients and are low in terms of calories. Here's how the super-healthy fruit induces weight loss.
Watermelons are 92% water which gives you lesser calories
The most intriguing question of all weight-watchers is, "How will sweet fruits affect me; will they lead to weight gain or weight loss?"
Of the many sweet fruits which tingles your taste buds, watermelon is perhaps the most popular one. This fruit is synonymous with hydration; 92% of this fruit is water. Not to forget, its sweet and refreshing taste is an absolute delight. No wonder watermelon is the perfect snack for a hot summer's eve! But due to its high sugar content, most people feel that watermelons can lead to weight gain. And if you ask us whether this is true or not, we'd say no. Watermelons surely are sweet, but they are enriched with nutrients and are low in terms of calories. On a health chart, this fruit marks all the vital nutrients required for your overall health, and the ones which induce weight loss as well. Still looking for a good reason, we'll give you!
Here's how watermelons induce weight loss:
1. It is low in fat
Your fat intake has a significant impact on your body weight. So, while trying to lose weight, it is quite natural for you to look for low-fat or fat-free foods. Watermelons are low in terms of fat content. With 0% cholesterol, this fruit is a must have for any person who is one a weight loss spree.
2. It has a low calorie content
One of the most basic rules of weight loss is to burn more calories than what you consume. For this, you need to start consuming low-cal foods. Watermelons have a low fat and calorie content. One cup of watermelons gives you only 46 calories. This fruit adds lesser calories to your body and prevents weight gain. Since it is 92% water, most of the calories you get are zero calories. Drinking more water is a great way to boost metabolism in obese people, which eventually, induces weight loss.
3. Reducing fat storage and building muscles
Citrulline is an amino acid in watermelons which converts into arginine in the body. Arginine plays a crucial role in inducing weight loss. This essential amino acid cuts body fat and increases muscle mass which is the thing which by default we all aim for.
4. It gives you essential nutrients with every calorie
Working out for hours may not fetch you the desired results if you are not following a proper diet. Coupling healthy foods like watermelon with your workout regime is the best way to lose weight and not health. This fruit is a rich source of vitamin C, A, B5 and B6 along with magnesium and potassium. These nutrients help you feel pumped up at all times, thereby allowing you to perform better and work harder in the gym.
5. Keeps you full for longer
Watermelons are 92% water which gives you lesser calories yet makes you feel full for a longer period of time. This helps you curb hunger pangs and prevents you from binge-eating. When you are satiated, you do not feel like bingeing on unhealthy junk foods which can do no good to your health, and of course, your weight loss goals.
6. Fiber without fat or cholesterol
A low fat and cholesterol content is accompanied by high fiber content. Being a rich source of fiber, watermelon helps you prevent constipation. It helps you stay full for longer and eventually promotes weight loss.
The only thing you need to take care of is moderation. Eating watermelons is one thing, but filling up on them is another. Despite being low in calories, watermelons contain some amount of sugar. Therefore, we recommend only 2 cups of watermelon in a day; either as a mid-meal snack or a post-workout snack.
