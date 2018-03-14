Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Who All Can Follow And Why? Our Expert Tells
Quick weight loss along with minimal side effects are the reasons why keto diet has become popular for weight loss.
Keto diet includes eating low carb foods for quick weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Following cyclic keto is better than pure keto: diet coach Sapna Puri
- Keto diet includes eating healthy fat in high quantities
- Following keto diet for too long can be monotonous
One of the latest and the most popular fad in the world of diet plans in ketogenic diet. From celebrities in Hollywood like Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian to our celebrities in Bollywood like Huma Qureshi and Karan Johar... ketogenic diet has been supported by one and all. Typically, one has to eat low-carb and high fat food along with moderate protein while following a Keto diet. The diet is effective for weight loss because eliminating carbs from the diet enables the body to burn fat through the process of ketosis.
Actress Huma Qureshi follows the keto diet
Who should follow keto diet for weight loss?
City-based diet coach Sapna Puri says that ketogenic diet works best for people who are extremely overweight. "This is with reference to people who weigh more 100 kilos and are reaching the point where they have extreme health issues," says Sapna.
Comedian Tanmay Bhat followed keto diet for weight loss
She further explains that ketogenic diet reduces the amount of fat and inflammation in the body. "It becomes easier for the body to burn fat instead of sugar. When we are not burning sugar and burning fat, weight loss happens really quickly and that's what Keto does," she adds.
What all does keto diet include?
She stresses on the fact that fat which is recommended in Keto diet is healthy fat only. Sources of healthy fat include ghee, cheese, avocado, coconut oil and peanut oil to name a few.
Avocados can be consumed in keto diet
Photo Credit: iStock
Drawbacks of following keto diet
Sapna mentions that a major drawback of following the keto diet is that it becomes very monotonous and boring. "This is the reason why I suggest people taking a cyclic Keto. This is done so that people don't miss out on the essential nutrients and their body system doesn't reject any carbs. Rejection of carbs is a situation when the body is unable to accept carbs and loses the capacity to absorb them," she explains.
Consuming too less carbs for a long time, say for instance 3 months, can lead to bloating of intestines and stomach. It causes discomfort and gastric issues. Sapna says that one should take breathers every once in a while.
Cyclic keto vs pure keto diet
According to Sapna, cyclic keto works better than pure keto as it helps in avoiding the aforementioned issues. "Cyclic keto is one of the best ways to follow a keto diet. It helps in keeping a check on your nutrient intake and is a diet regime which can be followed for a long time," she says while adding that cyclic keto works in a way that one can avoid carbs for 5 days and then have it for 2 days.
"Once you get comfortable with keto, it becomes a change in your lifestyle. It will then be easier to follow keto," she says.
Things to keep in mind while on a keto diet
Sapna suggests that when one is following keto, make sure that the carb intake is only 15 to 20%, 35% is protein and the rest of is fat. Fat intake is higher in keto, protein is to be consumed in moderate quantities and carbs are to be consumed in lowest quantities. "This is how the one can divide their plate," she says.
Foods to be eaten in keto
The carbs included in keto diet come from food sources rich in fibre. Pulses and cereals should be avoided in keto. Sapna says that no dals are allowed under keto. Some beans can be included, she suggests. "Only complete source of proteins should be consumed in Keto. These include veggies like pumpkin, eggplant and leafy greens. Meat, chicken, fish and eggs are also good sources of protein. Nuts and seeds can be consumed conveniently in keto."
Cheese is source of healthy fat
Photo Credit: iStock
When asked about the liquid foods that can be consumed, Sapna says that very minimal options are allowed. "Moderate amounts of buttermilk can be consumed but even dairy contains carbs. Dairy needs to be cut down in keto. One can take calcium supplements once in a while to make up for nutrient content. Also dark chocolate to satisfy sugar cravings can be consumed," says Sapna.
Why has keto become so popular?
One can credit the popularity of keto to the quick weight loss results that diet gives, along with minimal side effects. On an average, people can reduce around 10-12 kgs in a matter of 3 months.
"Make sure you follow the diet only to the extent that it meets the demands of your body. Too much of weight loss in a short period of time is not healthy," says Sapna as she signs off.
(Sapna Puri is a diet coach based in Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.