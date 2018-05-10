ASK OUR EXPERTS

Negative Calories For Weight Loss: 8 Best Negative Foods

Negative calories are the ones which add nutritional value to your body and are low in terms of calorie content. Including these foods in the diet is a great way to lose weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 10, 2018 03:18 IST
5-Min Read
Negative calories for weight loss: It is a concept of losing calories while consuming them

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Negative calorie foods help you lose calories while consuming them
  2. 100 grams of celery contains on 16 calories
  3. Lettuce is a great negative calorie food because it is low in calories

Have you ever heard of negative calories? In the recent times, this new diet fad has gained a lot of popularity. And this is attributed to the interesting concept of losing calories while consuming them. Yes, this new theory talks about foods which take up more calories for digestion than the number of calories they contain. This nullifies that calorie intake. Hence, you can eat these foods as much as you want without the fear of gaining weight. So when you eat such foods, your body burns more calories than what it is consuming. So it is more of a win-win situation for you. So, for any person who is trying to lose weight, this diet fad is a must-try!

Calories are broadly classified into two categories: the empty calories and the negative calories. Empty calories are the ones which add more calories to your body and do not add any nutritional value with it. Negative calories are the ones which add nutritional value to your body and are low in terms of calorie content. Including these foods in the diet is a great way to lose weight and of course, get the bare minimum of calories required by the body to sustain.

Also read: Foods With Zero Calories And Great Health Benefits

For this, you must include high-fiber foods in your diet. They majorly include fruits and vegetables which have a low glycemic index. They are beneficial for you because they take much longer to digest, stay in your body for longer and increase your blood sugar at a slow pace. So it is less likely for these foods to turn into fat.

Enriched with nutrition and poor in terms of calories, here are the 8 best negative-calorie foods you need to include in your diet.

1. Celery

Celery is a very popular negative calorie food. 100 grams of celery contains on 16 calories. And in terms of nutrition, it is enriched with folate, vitamin A and vitamin C.

 
celeryNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Celery is extremely low in calories
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Carrots

Trust us when we say that carrots benefit much more than your eyesight. If you wish to cut some calories off your body, this negative-calorie food is a must-have. Carrots give you only 41 calories in a 100 gram serving. They are a good source of dietary fiber and are rich in vitamin C, K, A and potassium.

 
carrotsNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Carrots give you only 41 calories in a 100 gram serving
 

3. Cucumbers

One of the important things to know about negative calorie foods is that they are enriched with both nutrition and water. The water-based vegetables and fruits are great when it comes to weight loss. One such veggie is cucumber. They add both nutrition and water to your diet. 100 grams of cucumber gives you only 16 calories. It helps you maintain water balance in the body on hot days. Another good reason to enjoy your favorite salad veggie!

 
cucumberNegative calorie foods for weight loss: 100 grams of cucumber gives you only 16 calories
 
Also read: 4 Ways You Can Use Cucumber For Weight Loss

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is also water-based. This fruit is super hydrating and contains only 30 calories in a 100 gram serving. Lycopene in this fruit is extremely beneficial for your heart. It ensures proper blood circulation in your body and strengthens the immune system. All these properties of watermelon make it a great negative-calorie food. However, diabetics must keep a tab on their portions; the sugar content of watermelons can spike their blood sugar levels.

 
watermelonNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Watermelon is a water-based fruit
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. But besides that, it keeps those extra calories away as well! With only 50 calories in a 100 gram serving, apples are the perfect mid-meal snack for you. It helps you keep mid-day hunger pangs at bay. They are a rich source of soluble fiber which takes much longer to digest and releases sugar in the blood at a slow pace. It keeps constipation at bay and promotes weight loss as well.

 
applesNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Apples promote weight loss
 
Also read: Weight Loss Without Dieting: 6 Science-Backed Ways

6. Lettuce

Lettuce is a great negative calorie food because it is extremely low in calories; a 100 gram serving of lettuce gives you only 6 calories. It is also a good source of folate, manganese, vitamin B and fiber. Another good reason to add more lettuce to your salads!

 
lettuceNegative calorie foods for weight loss: 100 gram serving of lettuce gives you only 6 calories
 

7. Zucchini

With only 18 calories in a 100 gram serving, zucchini is another super healthy negative calorie food recommended by nutritionists. It is a rich source of fiber which regulates your bowel movements and prevents constipation. Over time, zucchini helps you lose weight.

 
zucchiniNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Zucchini promotes weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: 3 Tablespoons Of This Drink In A Day Will Help You Lose Belly Fat And Lower Cholesterol Levels

8. Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains only 40 calories in a 100 gram serving. This citrus fruit is a rich source of vitamin C, folic acid, soluble fiber and potassium. Regular consumption of grapefruit promotes weight loss as well.

 
grapefruitNegative calorie foods for weight loss: Regular consumption of grapefruit promotes weight loss
 

An additional word of advice

Besides adding these healthy foods to your diet, try to spice up your meals a bit more! Turns out, eating chilies and garlic boosts metabolism and increases the fat burning process. So add another chilly and a garlic clove to your vegetable curries and shed an extra pound much conveniently.

Also read: Also read: Weight Loss: 3 Tablespoons Of This Drink In A Day Will Help You Lose Belly Fat And Lower Cholesterol Levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 


Comments

