Benefits Of Vitamins E: How It Can Help Your Skin, Hair
Vitamin E has a number of health benefits to offer, take a look.
Benefits of Vitamin E: It is an antioxidant which helps prevent cell damage
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin E prevents cell damage due to free radicals
- Regular consumption of Vitamin E prevents slows down aging
- Studies show that consumption of vitamin E fights cholesterol oxidation
You all must have heard that Vitamin E is healthy and should be an important part of your diet. However, the reason may not be known to everyone. Well, you just checked into the right place to find your answers and the many benefits of vitamin E! Vitamin E is an antioxidant which prevents cell damage due to free radicals. These free radicals damage the essential fats of your body and speed up your aging process. Regular consumption of Vitamin E prevents this damage and slows down aging. This fat-soluble antioxidant is found abundantly in nuts, green vegetables, fruits, and seafood.
When the body fails to absorb nutrients from your food due to some reason, Vitamin E supplements are recommended. But what health benefits can one expect from the regular consumption of Vitamin E? Let's find out.
Here is a list of Health Benefits of Vitamin E:
1. Longer cell life
You all know what rust does to metal. Well, that's exactly what free radicals do to the healthy cells of our body. And if you let things be for too long, free radicals may even take a toll on your heart health. Regular consumption of Vitamin E can prevent this damage and promote a longer cell life.
2. Reverses aging
Premature skin aging is a common condition these days, thanks to free radicals all around us. When they come in contact with the healthy skin cells, they damage the cells and lead to the saggy and wrinkled skin. Vitamin E can prevent this damage by boosting the production of collagen. This fiber protein maintains skin elasticity, thereby preventing fine lines and wrinkles.
3. Treating sunburns
Ultraviolet radiations could lead to sunburns. But there is one quick-relief solution to this and that is vitamin E oil. Take a few drops of vitamin E oil and rub it on the affected area. Antioxidants in this oil can heal the burns by soothing the radiation damage.
4. A treatment for stretch marks
Post-pregnancy stretch marks are never pleasant to look at. These stretch marks are a result of poor skin elasticity between the upper and lower layers of the skin. Regular application of Vitamin E oil can restore skin elasticity and lighten stretch marks.
5. Balancing cholesterol
Your body needs cholesterol for the proper functioning of nerves, hormones, and cells. However, cholesterol oxidation can be harmful to your heart. Studies show that consumption of vitamin E fights cholesterol oxidation. Besides this, Tocotrienol isomers in vitamin E play a crucial role in maintaining good heart health. It slows down the progression of thick and hard arteries, thereby preventing heart attack risk.
6. Thickens hair
If you are experiencing hair damage due to environmental factors, vitamin E can provide you some relief. Just a few drops of vitamin E oil can prevent hair thinning, dry and flaky scalp and split ends. It can also make your hair look healthier and increase their volume.
7. PMS symptoms
Ladies, we know that you go through a hard time when you PMS. For relief from cramps, anxiety and other cravings during periods, you can consume vitamin E supplements two to three days before your cycles begin. Vitamin E balances your hormones and makes menses a less-distressing affair for you.
8. Improved physical endurance and muscle strength
Post-workouts, your muscles are under great oxidative stress and are out of energy. Vitamin E offers two-fold benefits by maintaining energy and slowing down oxidative stress. It also offers improved muscle strength.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.