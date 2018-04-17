Here's How You Can Lose Weight With Protein-Rich Foods
Proteins keep you full for longer, thereby cutting your overall calorie intake. These protein-rich foods are what you need to lose weight.
Proteins promote a lean body and good muscular strength
Every person wishes to have the perfect body and having a well-balanced diet is essential for the same. An essential element of a weight-loss diet is protein. This macronutrient promotes a healthy and lean body. Usually, lean people are seen as physically weak. However, those who consume a diet rich in proteins have a lean body but it does not affect their muscular strength. This macronutrient works by keeps you full for longer, thereby cutting your total calorie intake in a day.
Here we bring to you the 8 best protein-rich foods which, when coupled with a good workout plan, will help you transform your body altogether. Take a look.
1. Almonds
Mid-meal snacking is a major culprit when it comes to weight gain. One usually opts for junk like biscuits and other munchies. Well, in the first place you should try to avoid mid-meal munching. However, if you fail to control yourself, munch on almonds. Every single almond adds 1.3 grams of protein to your body, thereby keeping you full for longer.
2. Broccoli
Broccoli is that member of the cruciferous family which adds a wide variety of nutrients to your diet. One such nutrient is proteins. It keeps you full for longer, cuts down your calorie intake and helps you get the perfect lean body. Besides this, broccoli is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium and vitamin B1.
3. Eggs
One of the best protein-rich foods known to the world is eggs. A single egg adds 6 grams of protein to your body. So this little food item is a must-have for people who are trying to stick to a diet which is high in terms of proteins.
4. Cottage cheese
Vegetarians may not have nonvegetarian food, but they have paneer. Cottage cheese is that dairy product which is low in terms of calories and fat and is high in terms of protein. So it is an essential element of a weight-loss diet. A cup full of cottage cheese gives you 27 grams of protein. It is also a rich source of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin B12.
5. Lean beef
Lean beef is the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. This food item is very high in terms of protein and bioavailable iron. 3 ounces of lean beef contains 22 grams of proteins. However, if you are on a low-carb diet, then you can eat the fatty cuts of beef instead of the lean cuts. This will promote lean muscle mass, thereby giving you the perfect lean body.
6. Chicken breast
Another popular protein-rich food is chicken breast. If you remove the skin, most of the calories that you consume will be protein. Chicken breast is also a perfect combination of delicious and healthy if you know how to cook it well. One roasted chicken breast gives you 53 grams of protein.
7. Milk
Not many people like drinking milk. But again, not many people know that drinking milk is a great way of adding animal proteins to diet. One glass of milk adds 8 grams of protein to your diet. Drinking a glass of milk keeps you satiated for a long period of time, thereby reducing your calorie intake and promoting weight loss.
8. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is a good source of healthy fats. But it is also a good source of proteins. Have your multigrain toast with some peanut butter and eat it when you feel the need to snack. It will keep you full for longer, thereby preventing you from binge eating junk food.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.