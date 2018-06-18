Magnesium Deficiency: 6 Signs That Your Body Is Not Getting Enough Magnesium
When your body is not getting enough magnesium, it starts giving strange signs and symptoms of the deficiency. Here, we shall get you acquainted with some of the signs of a magnesium deficiency.
When your body does not get enough magnesium, it may give you insomnia
HIGHLIGHTS
- 75% of the population deals with magnesium deficiency
- Magnesium plays an important role in relaxing the muscles of your body
- Magnesium is a powerful relaxation mineral
Do you ever experience unexplained fatigue? Do you ever crave for chocolate so hard that it feels like it is calling out your name from inside the fridge? Do you experience muscle pains while trying to sleep or is it difficult for you to sleep altogether? Well, these symptoms could point towards a magnesium deficiency. Yes! While you believed that iron, vitamin and protein deficiencies are the only ones which hold some relevance in terms of your health; this may come off to you as a surprise. Magnesium deficiency can be equally daunting for your health. Surprisingly, magnesium deficiencies are more common than you would know of. Research shows that 75% of the population deals with this deficiency. But sadly, your body does not show many symptoms until the magnesium levels have gone extremely low. Be it because of a poor diet or due to poor absorption, when your body is not getting enough magnesium, it starts giving strange signs and symptoms of the deficiency. Here, we shall get you acquainted with some of the signs of a magnesium deficiency.
Take a look at 6 serious signs that your body is not getting enough magnesium.
1. Muscle cramps and spasms
If you have ever experienced a muscle cramp or a spasm, you would know how awful these can be. Imagine waking up to a severe cramp in the middle of the night. Worse than the worst of nightmares, isn't it! Muscle cramps take place due to spasms; which are involuntary muscular contractions. Magnesium plays an important role in relaxing the muscles of your body. When your body is not getting enough magnesium, these contractions take place.
2. Difficulty in sleeping
Millions of people across the globe find it difficult to sleep, and sadly, a magnesium deficiency is one of the many causes of this. Magnesium has an important role to play in your central nervous system. The magnesium levels in your body drop when you go to sleep; so when you are deficient in magnesium, you find it difficult to sleep. Over time, you may develop insomnia due to this.
3. Chocolate cravings
Chocolate lovers crave for chocolate every now and then. But when your body does not get enough magnesium, it starts craving for chocolate even more. When your body is deficient in something, it naturally craves more for it. Dark chocolate is a rich source of magnesium. Therefore, when you fall deficient in magnesium, your body craves for dark chocolate more than usual.
4. High blood pressure
Magnesium has an important role to play when it comes to keeping your blood pressure in check. It relaxes and dilates your arteries, thereby keeping blood pressure in control. Magnesium deficiency constricts your blood vessels even more, thereby increasing blood pressure. This is one of the reasons why people with a healthy diet also experience high blood pressure sometimes. Magnesium also keeps proper electrolyte balance in your body. An unbalanced electrolyte level also contributes to high blood pressure.
5. Arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats)
Arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats have become extremely common in people these days. And the most important reason responsible for it is a magnesium deficiency. This is due to the fact that your heart is a muscular organ. The normal functioning of your heart greatly depends on magnesium levels in your body. When your body is deficient in magnesium, it fails to contract properly, thereby resulting in irregular heartbeats.
6. Anxiety
Magnesium is a mineral which has mental health benefits too. It is a powerful relaxation mineral. So when your body is not getting enough magnesium, you are likely to experience episodes of anxiety. 200 grams of magnesium a day can induce a sense of relaxation in you.
