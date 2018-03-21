Which Are The Fats You Should Eat?
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about healthy fats which we should eat regularly.
Fats should be eaten because they are important for our health and overall well-being
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fats are essential for proper functioning of nerves and joints
- Fats help in maintaining blood sugar levels
- Lack of fats in the body can lead to premature ageing of skin
Not all fats are bad. Along with adding satiety, sustainability and satisfaction, fats add the very desirable taste in food. Some healthy fats provide numerous health benefits like lowering bad cholesterol and aiding weight loss. From shiny hair to healthy nails, healthy fats can benefit your body in many ways. Agrees celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who mentions about 3 essential fats which we need to bring back in our diet. Fats perform the essential function of insulating our body to keep it warm.
As part of her latest guideline for her fitness project on Facebook, Rujuta talks about bringing kacchi ghaani oil, coconut and cashews with milk, back in your diet.
Tadka in kacchi ghaani oils
Using oils native to your region can help in bringing out the best of what we eat. For instance, mustard oil is native to north and northeast India, groundnut or til oil is native to central and western India and coconut oil is native to many parts of south India. Rujuta writes that some of our native recipes go well only when they are combined to fatty acids and nutrient compositions of oils. She adds that people should not jump on the bandwagon of cooking food in oils such as rice bran or safflower only because they claim to be healthy for your heart. Fat free or oil free must be avoided under all circumstances.
Also, preferring for kacchi ghani or cold pressed oil is recommended because this oil is extracted at lower temperatures. Essential fatty acids, vitamins and nutrients thus remain intact in kacchi ghani oil. Furthermore, cooking food in traditional oils or oils native to the region is good for people suffering from diabetes.
Photo Credit: iStock
Coconut for garnishing or chutney
Coconut is another very good source of fat which we must all include in our diet. It is good for maintaining gut health and also helps in calming our nerves. Coconut plays the role of soothing digestion as well. Its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties make it all the more healthy to be consumed regularly. Rujuta writes that it is also good for people who suffer from Urinary Tract Infections quite regularly. She adds that coconut can either be used for garnishing or for making laddoos, barifs or chutneys. Eating coconut malai or dry coconut with jaggery or peanuts are good ways to include coconut in your diet.
Cashews as mid-meal snack or with milk before going to bed at night
Apart from being a good source of healthy fat, cashews are rich in essential minerals, amino acids and vitamins. The amino acids in cashews help in production of serotonin - which is body's natural sleeping pill. Serotonin performs the function of giving a stable and happy mood the next day. Magnesium in cashews helps in relaxing the nervous system. Combination of amino acid tryptophan and Vitamin B in cashews makes it a natural anti-depressant. Also, cashews have Vitamin C which makes it a good summer nut.
Bringing these fats back in your diet will help in better functioning of the brain and body.
Some health benefits of fats:
1. According to Rujuta, they help in assimilation of Vitamin D and other essential minerals and nutrients in the body.
2. Fats are also required to produce hormones correctly and in the right quantities. Fats helps in maintaining the health of joints and nerves. This is especially important for children.
3. Fats help in maintaining blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for something sweet after a meal.
4. Lack of sufficient fats in the meal can lead to premature aging of skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.