5 Things You Need To Know Before Going On A Keto Diet
Keto diet is a plan which needs you to give up on carbs and increase fat and protein intake for inducing weight loss. Here's what you need to know about this diet.
Keto diet is touted to be the most effective diet plan for weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keto diet is touted to be the most effective diet plan for weight loss
- Your diet should include 70% fats, 20% proteins and just 5% carbs
- Your carb intake can fluctuate from 20 grams to 50 grams
Keto diet or the ketogenic diet has become one of the most popular weight-loss fads in the world. Keto diet is a plan which needs you to give up on carbs and increase fat and protein intake for inducing weight loss. When you bring your carbohydrate intake to a very low level and fill up on fats and proteins, it results in the formation of ketones. Ketones are fuel molecules produced by the liver with the help of fats. When the fat content in the body surpasses the carb content, the body starts using fats as energy fuel instead of carbs. These ketones are used by the entire body, including the brain.
Keto diet is known as a low-carb diet for a reason. Practically, it is impossible for a person to give up on carbs completely. However, when on a keto diet, there is a certain restriction on carb consumption. It must not go above 50 grams of carbs in a day. So basically, your body will contain high levels of fat, moderate levels of protein and extremely low levels of carbs. And guess what, keto diet is touted to be the most effective diet plan for weight loss.
Also read: Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Who All Can Follow And Why? Our Expert Tells
On a keto diet, you need to give up the following:
- Grains like wheat, rice, corn, cereal, etc
- Fruits like bananas, mangoes, oranges and apples
- Sugar
- Potatoes, yams and other high-carb veggies
Here's a list of the foods you can eat under this diet plan:
- Meat- Fish, lamb, and poultry
- Green leafy veggies
- High-fat dairy
- Health fats like nuts, nut butters and oil
- Avocadoes and berries
Photo Credit: iStock
To be specific, your diet should include 70% fats, 20% proteins and just 5% carbs.
However, for people who are new to this plan, it may sound like a tough task. Giving up on some macronutrients and consuming only a specific set of foods and keeping a tab of it all can be a toughie for some, and we understand. So before you start with the keto diet, these are some things which you should be well aware of.
We have compiled a list of 5 things you must be aware of before going on a keto diet. Take a look.
1. Keto is more than just a diet
Some people describe keto as a lifestyle, and not as a diet. They say that once you adopt this diet plan, you simply can't give it up or stop it midway, like other diet plans. Being on and off with keto can mess with your metabolism and confuse your body, thereby resulting in weight gain. To get maximum results from this plan, you must make it a part of your lifestyle.
Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet
2. Keto needs time
Some people are in awe of the immediate success stories of this diet plan. Well keto diet shows immediate results for people who have a lot of weight to lose. This happens because of the fact that people, who need to lose more weight, shed a lot of pounds in the beginning. However, healthy weight loss is slow, steady and sustainable. So give it time and be patient with this diet.
3. Keto can be customized
70% fat, 25% protein and 5% carbs, this makes the diet sound very strict and tough-to-follow. But that is not the case with keto. Your carb intake can fluctuate from 20 grams to 50 grams, depending on how much carbs your body can process. Do what works for your body.
4. Quality of food matters
You may feel that there are some junk foods which are low in carbs and can be eaten in this diet. But that's not how it should be. The quality of food matters. Only high-quality and nutrient-dense foods should be included in the diet.
Also read: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Ketogenic Diets
5. Keto flu is normal and preventable
Initially, you may experience some flu-like symptoms. This is known as the keto flu. When your body switches to fat-burning, your brain will run on low energy for some time. This may result in nausea and headaches. It can leave you dehydrated due to the loss of electrolytes. These symptoms are normal and indicate that you are moving in the right direction. To combat this, you can drink more water to make up for the loss. Soon your body will adapt to the change.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Trending
LATEST STORIES
Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury
You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead
Add Pinch Of Pepper To Your Food To Shed Those Extra Pounds
Here's How Facebook Can Make Older Adults Feel Less Lonely
Eating Too Much Refined Carbs Could Be Harmful For Women, Here's How