Home »  Living Healthy »  13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew

13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew

It is important to either have 1-2 portions of fish every week or have fish oil supplements to get sufficient omega-3 fatty acids, according to WHO.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:15 IST
4-Min Read
13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew

Fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Omega-3 is essential for brain function
  2. It can help in weight loss
  3. It reduces chronic inflammation in the body

One of most common dietary supplements is fish oil which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are important for heart health. Fish is the oil extracted from fish's fatty tissue. Fatty fish such tuna, herring, anchovies and mackerel are all considered as oily fish. To get sufficient omega-3 fatty acids, it is important to either have 1-2 portions of fish every week or have fish oil supplements, suggests the World Health Organisation (WHO). Fish oil is made up of 30% omega-3 fatty acids and 70% of other fats.
 

salmon

Fish and fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Photo Credit: iStock

Following are the health benefits of fish oil: 

1. It may help in reducing weight

Fish oil can help in improving body composition and body mass index. It also reduces risks of heart disease in obese people. When combined with regular exercising, fish oil has the capability of aiding weight loss as well.
 

weight

Fish oil can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. It may reduce inflammation

Consuming fish oil can significantly reduce chronic inflammation in the body, which can lead to depression, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Anto-inflammatory properties in fish oil can help in easing stiffness, joint pain and pain related to rheumatoid arthritis.

Also read: 6 Definite Health Benefits Of Eating Fish - Must Eat Twice A Week At Least

3. It is good for heart health

Studies say that people who include fish regularly in their diet are less prone to risks of heart disease. Fish oil help in increasing levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and reduce levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. It helps in regulating blood pressure and can lower triglycerides. Consuming fish oil can prevent formation of plaque in the arteries, and make the already existing plaque more stable in those who have them.

4. It is good for eyes

People who do not consume sufficient omega-3 fatty acids are more prone to risks of eye diseases. Regular consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can reduce age-related decline in eye health. Consuming fish oil can lead to an improvement in vision.
 

eyes

Fish oil can help in improving vision
Photo Credit: iStock

5. It can help in reducing liver fat

Fatty liver or fat in the liver can contribute to weight gain. Incidence of liver disease, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is quite high. Fish oil can help in improving functioning of liver by reducing the amount of fat in the liver.

Also read: Should You Have Chicken/Fish And Milk Together? Our Nutritionist Explains

6. It is good for the skin

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil can help in keeping the skin healthy. It can help in treating skin disorders such as dermatitis and psoriasis.
 

skin

Fish oil is beneficial for skin
Photo Credit: iStock

7. It helps in treating mental disorders

60% of the brain is fat content. A lot of this fat content is omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for normal functioning of the brain. People with mental disorders are known to have lower omega-3 levels in the blood. Hence, consuming fish regularly can help people with mental disorders.

8. It can prevent symptoms of mental decline

Slowing down of brain function increases chances of Alzheimer's disease. Consuming fish oil can slower age-related decline in brain function.

9. It can help in improving symptoms of depression, anxiety

People with depression and anxiety are often found with lower levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood. Consuming fish oil can help in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Also read: 9 Healthiest Varieties Of Oily Fish

10. It is beneficial for bone health

Fish oil can reduce incidence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Along with calcium and Vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids are also important for healthy bones. Omega-3s can reduce breakdown of bones and prevent bone disease effectively.

11. It helps during pregnancy

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for proper growth and development. Pregnant and breastfeeding women must include omega-3 fatty acids in their meals. It can help in hand and eye coordination and visual development in infants. It can also reduce incidence of allergies.
 

pregnant women

Fish oil is beneficial for pregnant and breastfeeding women
Photo Credit: iStock

12. It can improve attention and hyperactivity in children

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish can help in improving disorders such as attention hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. Omega-3 fatty acids can prevent such disorders and can improve inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity in children.

13. It can improve symptoms of asthma

Consuming fish oil regularly can reduce symptoms of asthma in early life. It can also reduce risk of allergies in infants. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Home Remedies

Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All
Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

