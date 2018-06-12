Healthy Heart: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart
Lack of knowledge is what contributes to an increased risk of heart diseases in people; which now kills millions of people worldwide. Follow these simple tips for a healthy heart.
A healthy heart has much more to itself than following a healthy diet and workout regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy heart is not all about exercising and following a healthy diet
- Sex is a great way to boost your heart health
- Red wine slows down the rate of blood clot formation and arterial damage
No one wishes to succumb to heart diseases. Heart problems are perhaps the one thing which every person is literally scared of. But with increased awareness, some people know how to keep heart diseases at bay; but most are bestowed with limited knowledge of this concept. While most people believe that having a healthy heart is all about exercising and following a healthy diet, we beg to differ. There is a lot more to this concept that just following these two tips. Yes, a broader picture of a healthy heart will involve these two aspects; some aspects to it sadly remain hidden. And lack of knowledge is what contributes to an increased risk of heart diseases in people; which now kills millions of people worldwide. So now that you know how important heart health is, it is time to explore some simple tips which can be your key to a healthy heart.
Here are 7 simple tips you must follow every day for a healthy heart.
1. Say no to smoking
When we say that you need to quit smoking for a healthy heart, it simply means quit smoking. There are no ifs and buts involved. Smoking is injurious to your health and there is no reason good enough to justify this habit. It increases your risk of cancer and puts every organ in your body at risk. So if you wish to do your arteries and your heart a favor, avoid smoking.
2. Engage in sexual activity
Sex is quite beneficial for your heart. One of the best ways to boost your life expectancy is to engage in sexual activity. This pleasurable activity releases the happy hormones in your body which helps you fight stress in a better way; stress is an important contributor to an increased risk of heart diseases. Research shows that a low level of sexual activity is linked to an increased risk of heart diseases.
3. Drink a glass of red wine
Red wine contributes to a healthy heart, if consumed in limited quantities. Moderate consumption of alcohol lowers the bad cholesterol levels in your body and boosts the good cholesterol levels as well. It slows down the rate of blood clot formation and arterial damage. But it is important for you to keep a check on your portions.
4. Cut down on your salt intake
Reducing your average salt intake by just one teaspoon a day can also contribute to improved heart health. Research shows that people who consume too much salt are at a higher risk of hypertension and heart diseases. But it is important for you to know that most of your favorite fast-foods are loaded with salt. Therefore, before cutting down the amount of salt you add to your food, you must cut down on your junk-food consumption.
5. Eat dark chocolate
Antioxidants and flavonoids in dark chocolate are known to boost heart health. But it is important for you to know how dark chocolate should be consumed for a healthy heart. One piece after dinner is good enough to give your taste buds a treat and your heart a health booster.
With lifts and escalators, we have simply forgotten how to use stairs. But is that the healthy way to go about it? Absolutely not! Taking a stairs is a way of adding some additional workout to your routine, even if you do not hit the gym every day.
7. Maintain proper dental hygiene
Dental hygiene is an important indicator of your overall health. Studies reveal that poor oral hygiene is strongly linked to an increased risk of heart diseases. To ward off your risk, you must brush and floss your teeth regularly to beat gum and dental bacteria. If you happen to develop gum disease, it can give you more problems than just cavities.
