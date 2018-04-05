Here's How Many Nuts And Seeds You Should Have For A Healthy Heart
Protein in nuts and seeds can help in improving the condition of our heart: study.
Nuts and seeds are good for heart health, reveals study
HIGHLIGHTS
- Almonds and walnuts are considered good for heart
- Nuts and seeds can reduce incidence of cardiovascular diseases: study
- Nuts are high in calories and should be consumed in limited quantities
A new study has revealed that having nuts and seeds could be beneficial for our heart health. It is the protein in nuts and seeds which can help in improving the condition of our heart, states the study which was published in International Journal of Epidemiology. More than 80,000 people had participated in the study. Among these participants, the ones who consumed protein from red meat experienced a 60% increase in cardiovascular diseases and the ones who consumed proteins from nuts and seeds reported a 40% reduction in cardiovascular diseases.
The study reveals that apart from fats, proteins too play a role in increasing or reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases. It is the good fats in nuts and seeds which make them good for heart health.
Nuts and seeds are high in unsaturated fats which make them qualify as foods rich in good fats. Furthermore, nuts and seeds have good protein which further adds to their positive impact on health.
The study found that there might also be a biological impact of proteins in nuts and seeds which might be the one responsible for improved heart health. Researchers compared the effect of animal protein and the effect of plant protein in participants.
The study revealed that meat and plant protein are linked with cardiovascular outcomes in human beings. Protein factors of meat and nuts and seeds couldn't be ascribed to other nutrients which are considered important for our cardiovascular health. Nuts and seeds can be included in your daily diet, unless you are allergic to them.
Dr Rupali Datta, clinical nutritionist, says that nuts and seeds contain healthy fats and are a fabulous source of anti-oxidants and fibre. "Walnuts and almonds are good for heart health. However, your overall diet should also be healthy and nutritious. Nuts are high in calories and hence their portion size must be taken into consideration. 1 ounce or 28 gms of nuts and seeds are recommended to be eaten a day," she says.
"Studies have shown that nuts and seeds are helpful in lowering cholesterol and they also have a role to play in preventing inflammation which is linked to heart diseases. Nuts have both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats," adds Dr Rupali.
Health benefits of eating nuts
Eating nuts specifically is helpful in terms of regulating cholesterol levels in the body. They bring down low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol level. This prevents build-up of plaque in the blood vessels. Eating nuts helps in reducing inflammation related to heart diseases.
Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which prevents heart rhythms that can lead to heart attacks.
Fibre content in nuts helps in bringing down cholesterol levels in the body. Eating fibre makes you feel full for longer.
Nuts are also rich in Vitamin E. Vitamin E plays a role in preventing development of plaque in arteries. Plaque in arteries can narrow down the arteries, cause chest pain and may even lead to heart attack or coronary artery disease. Dr Rupali says that Vitamin E is a very potent antioxidant.
Health benefits of eating nuts and seeds
Besides, eating nuts and seeds has been considered good for weight loss as well. A handful of nuts and seeds is a powerhouse with essential nutrients and vitamins. They reduce inflammation considerably and also help in boosting the body's immune system.
Speaking of weight loss, since nuts and seeds are rich in fibre, they help in keeping full for longer and prevent in unnecessary hunger pangs. One tends to eat less after consuming fibre and this ultimately garners the weight loss process. Eating fibre is also helpful in regulating cholesterol levels in the body.
Nuts and seeds also contain some minerals essential for the body. These include calcium, zinc, magnesium and phosphorus - all of which are good for maintaining healthy bones. These minerals give a boost to immunity in the body and increases energy levels. These minerals also reduce inflammation in the body.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Dr Rupali Datta is a clinical nutritionist based in Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.