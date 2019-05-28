Suffering From Insomnia? Make Sure To Avoid These Foods
Multiple factors play a role behind insomnia. Let us look at foods which can result in insomnia and which food you should go for curing insomnia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High caffeine content in food can result in insomnia
- High fat and high protein foods might cause insomnia as well
- Calcium rich foods can help in preventing insomnia
Facing difficulty falling asleep? Do you often wake up in the middle of the night and find it difficult to go back to sleep? You might be insomniac. Insomnia is a common problem inowadays. The number of people facing this disorder is increasing steadily. From medical to psychiatric conditions, there are multiple factors associated with insomnia. Unhealthy sleep patterns and certain biological factors can also be the reason behind insomnia. But ever wondered if your diet can cause insomnia? There are certain foods that promote good sleep, but there are certain foods which can do just the opposite. Let's have a look at foods which you should avoid to discourage insomnia.
Here are the foods which can promote insomnia:
1. Foods and drinks with caffeine content: Your cup of coffee contains caffeine. The energy drinks you go for instant recharge like Red Bull or Monster are loaded with caffeine. These drinks are made for providing an instant kick to keep you away from the tired feeling. However, drinking caffeine after lunch (and especially near bedtime) is not recommended, as it can interfere with your sleep (by keeping your mind overactive). Foods like dark chocolate should be avoided late in the day, as dark chocolate is also rich in caffeine content.
2. Alcohol: While your glass of scotch and beer can make you feel drowsy and more likely help you to fall asleep faster but contrary to popular belief, alcohol does not promote sleep. It often disrupts your sleep and can distract you from entering the much needed deeper phases of sleep cycles.
3. Heavy meals before bedtime: Moderation is the key, when it comes to most things in life. Eating too much of recommended food before bed can result in sleep loss as well. This is because your body focuses on digestion. A light snack is recommended if you find yourself hungry before bedtime. Go for light snacks like peanut butter with toast or a bowl of cereal as they contain calcium and tryptophan.
4. Spicy foods: While spicy foods can be delicious and irresistible, eating spicy foods before bedtime can be a very bad idea. Although spicy foods may have many noted health benefits, but they can cause indigestion, acid reflux and heartburn. Heartburn can get worse while lying down as it allows the acids to creep up into the oesophagus and burn the sensitive lining.
5. High fat foods: High fat foods have been linked to poor, fragmented sleep. This is because fat triggers the digestive processes, resulting in a build-up of stomach acids, which can creep into the oesophagus (while lying down), causing discomfort. A high fat diet also messes with orexin production, one of the neurotransmitters that helps regulate your sleep/wake cycle along with melatonin.
6. High protein foods: Protein rich foods can also disrupt your sleep when eaten before bedtime. Proteins are tougher for digestive system to break down. Eating protein rich meals near bedtime causes the body to spend more time working on digestion. As a result, the body is not able to focus on sleeping.
7. Foods with high water content: Celery and watermelon are natural diuretics which help push water through your system. Eating these types of foods, drinking anything too close to bedtime can result in sleep loss.
1. Calcium: Yogurt, sardines, okra, broccoli, soya-beans contain calcium. This helps in production of melatonin.
2. Tryptophan: Seafoods (like shrimp, salmon), nuts and seeds (like pumpkin, sunflower, peanuts, almonds, walnuts), legumes (like kidney beans, chickpeas), fruits and vegetables (like apples, onions), grains (like rice, wheat) are rich in tryptophan. This amino acid converts into neurotransmitter serotonin after ingestion and later converts into the hormone melatonin.
3. Magnesium: This powerful mineral is a natural relaxant as it helps in deactivating adrenaline. Excellent sources include avocados, banana.
4. Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 also helps in converting tryptophan into melatonin. High sources of vitamin B6 include pistachio nuts, spinach.
5. Drinks: Many drinks contain essential minerals and vitamins that help you with sleep. Examples include warm milk, chamomile tea, almond milk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
