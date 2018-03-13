You Simply Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble nutrient which converts food into energy.
Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble nutrient
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin B6 helps in regulating homocysteine in the blood
- Vitamin B6 increases the production of the happy hormones
- Vitamin B6 may lower blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension
Food is the human body's fuel. But how exactly does the body convert food into energy? Well, it is Vitamin B6. This essential nutrient is the reason why you get energy from food. But the strange part is that your body can run out of this essential nutrient in like no time. And it's not just required to convert food into energy. It is required for proper functioning of the brain and nervous system as well. But the most important fact about Vitamin B6 is that it is a water-soluble nutrient. The human body cannot retain water-soluble minerals for too long so you need to fill up on this mineral every day.
Also read: Here's All You Need To Know About Vitamin D And Its Many Health Benefits
The daily requirement of this nutrient differs for people of all ages and in both genders. Besides this, it is different for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
The best sources of vitamin B6 include:
- Turkey
- Avocado
- Chicken
- Pistachio
- Tuna
- Chickpeas
- Amaranth
- Sunflower seeds
- Sesame seeds
- Bananas
- Potatoes
- Fortified cereals
- Beans
But what exactly does this super-nutrient have to offer? Well, you can expect a wide variety of health benefits from the regular consumption of vitamin B6. Take a look.
1. Heart health
Your heart requires vitamin B6 for healthier blood vessels. Homocysteine is an amino acid which the blood gets from the regular consumption of protein-rich foods. Excess of it is linked to inflammation and a higher risk of heart disease. Vitamin B6 helps in regulating homocysteine in the blood. Combining vitamin B6 with folate can significantly lower homocysteine levels and prevent the risk of heart disease in the future. It is also required for managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels which again is relevant to good heart health.
Benefits of vitamin B6: It improves heart health
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Here Are The Amazing Benefits Of Vitamin B12: Know All About This Vitamin
2. Brain function
Homocysteine is also responsible for disturbed nervous function. Regular consumption of vitamin B6 can prevent any such disturbance from taking place. Studies reveal that vitamin B6 deficiencies could lead to poor cognitive function and brain impairment. It exposes people to a greater risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.
3. Enhances your mood
Vitamin B6 increases the production of the happy hormones known as serotonin and norepinephrine. Studies show that its regular consumption boosts the production of both these hormones in the brain, thereby boosting mood. It is also known to prevent depression and anxiety.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Treats anemia
Hemoglobin transfers oxygen to the brain and mobilizes iron. Your body needs vitamin B6 to produce hemoglobin in the blood. Hemoglobin deficiency leads to anemia. This condition involves symptoms like fatigue, aches and pain. Increased consumption of vitamin B6 can prevent anemia in the first place.
5. Eye health
Poor diet and nutritional deficiencies may result in poor eye health. Studies show that taking vitamin B6 with folate and some more nutrients can prevent the risk of eye diseases and loss of vision.
6. Treating high blood pressure
Studies show that increases consumption of vitamin B6 may lower blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension. Besides this, it prevents plaque buildup in the arteries, thereby preventing heart diseases.
7. Relieves PMS symptoms
Plenty of B6 vitamins could be helpful in relieving PMS symptoms. PMS symptoms like breast pain, nausea, cramps, etc, can be relieved with regular consumption B6 vitamins. 10 days before your period begins, start taking B complex vitamins.
8. May treat asthma
Some studies show that vitamin B6 can be helpful in reducing the frequency of asthma attacks. Besides this, asthma symptoms like wheezing are also significantly lowered with the regular consumption of vitamin B6.
9. Regulating sleep cycles
For people who deal with insomnia, vitamin B6 is a must. This essential nutrient can boost the production of melatonin which is relevant to good sleep. This hormone regulates your internal clock. This way your body remains aware of when you should sleep, wake up, eat, work and rest.
10. Preventing kidney stones
Studies show that taking vitamin B6 with magnesium can be an effective remedy for kidney stones. It can prevent kidney stones and treat them as well. It is particularly helpful in patients who are at a higher risk of kidney stones due to other diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.