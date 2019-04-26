Can Bananas Help You Lose Weight?
One medium-sized banana can contain around 12% of your recommended daily intake of fibre. Will this help in weight loss? Know the answer here.
Banana is one versatile fruit that is available all around the year. The fruit is filling, delicious, and has a number of health benefits to offer, including weight loss. Banana has an impressive nutrient profile. It is a rich source of potassium, fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, magnesium, copper and manganese. Weight loss properties of bananas can be credited to the fact that its low in calories. Also, fibre in bananas can fill you up quickly and make you feel full for longer.
Bananas for weight loss
One medium-sized banana can contain around 12% of your recommended daily intake of fibre (according to healthline.com). Fibre is an important nutrient for maintaining digestive health and regular bowel movement.
Also, greener or riper bananas are higher in starch and resistant starch. Resistant starch is the one that acts like soluble fibre in the body. Soluble fibre contributes to weight loss. Resistant starch also help in slowing down absorption of sugar from foods, enabling the sugar levels to be stable.
Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan says, "Bananas are extremely healthy and delicious. They contain several essential nutrients and provide benefits for digestion, heart health and weight loss. Aside from being very nutritious, they are also a highly convenient snack food."
Along with fibre, bananas also contain several antioxidants. "Each banana has only about 105 calories and consists almost exclusively of water and carbs. Bananas hold very little protein and almost no fat. Bananas may aid weight loss because they're low in calories and high in nutrients and fiber," she adds.
Furthermore, if you eat bananas regularly, it can help in offering relief from muscle cramps. "They also provide excellent fuel for endurance exercise. Bananas make an excellent snacking food, dessert or breakfast option. Their versatility makes them easy to add to your diet," says Monisha.
Everyone who is trying to lose weight, ate a banana yet?
