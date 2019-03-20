ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Not Only Diabetes But Sugary Drinks Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease As Well

Not Only Diabetes But Sugary Drinks Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease As Well

"Our results provide further support to limit intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and to replace them with other beverages, preferably water, to improve overall health and longevity," said lead author Vasanti Malik.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 20, 2019 01:56 IST
1-Min Read
Not Only Diabetes But Sugary Drinks Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease As Well

Sugar-sweetened beverages should be no more than 10 per cent of daily calories from added sugars.

Women who drink sugar sweetened beverages are at an increased risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, researchers have warned.

The study, led by Harvard University researchers, found that drinking 1-4 sugary drinks per month was linked with a one per cent increased risk of death and 2-6 drinks per week with a six per cent increase.

The increased early death risk linked with sugar-sweetened beverages consumption was more pronounced among women than among men, the findings, published in the journal Circulation, showed.


RELATED STORIES

Are You Addicted To Soda? Know Here

Sugary drinks like cola and diet sodas can be addictive, a new study has found. It was also revealed that youths between 13 and 18 years of age, who were deprived of sugary drinks for just three days, reported headaches, cravings and other withdrawal symptoms.

Sugary drinks might raise hypertension risk

Drinking sugar-sweetened sodas and fruit drinks is associated with higher blood pressure levels in adults.

"Our results provide further support to limit intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and to replace them with other beverages, preferably water, to improve overall health and longevity," said lead author Vasanti Malik.

However, drinking one artificially-sweetened beverage per day instead of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks lowered the risk of premature death.

For the study, the team analysed data from 80,647 women and 37,716 men.

The study supports policies to limit marketing of sugary beverages to children and adolescents and for implementing soda taxes.

Sugar-sweetened beverages should be no more than 10 per cent of daily calories from added sugars.

Sugar-sweetened beverages intake is also on the rise in developing countries, spurred by urbanisation and beverage marketing, said the team.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Medical Insurance Plans That Cover Critical Illnesses: All You Need To Know

 

Home Remedies

Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue
Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Not Only Diabetes But Sugary Drinks Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease As Well

People Who Don't Drink Alcohol Still Suffer Because Of Alcohol

Mentally Draining Work Linked To Higher Diabetes Risk In Women

Vegan Fasting Diet Can Help Reduce Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Vitamin B Intake During Pregnancy Can Prevent Brain Ailments In Baby: Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases