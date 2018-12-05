Constantly Facing Gut Issues And Indigestion Problems? Chronic Stress Could Be The Culprit!
Did you know? Short-term stress can make a person lose appetite and slower down digestion, while long-term stress can cause gastrointestinal issues like indigestion, constipation and upset stomach.
The key to curbing digestion problems is managing stress
Impact of your stress on your overall health and well-being can be much more than you can imagine. Excessive stress can play a toll on your physical and mental health. It can specifically damage your gut health and digestion. Short-term stress can make a person lose appetite and slower down digestion, while long-term stress can cause gastrointestinal issues like indigestion, constipation and upset stomach. People who are chronically stressed are likely to suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other serious gastrointestinal disorders.
The key to curbing digestion problems is managing stress. Taking lesser stress can bring down inflammation in the gut and will help in keeping you nourished. This is because without stress, your body is able to absorb all the nutrients it needs in a better way.
Following are some effective measures to control stress and improve gut health:
1. Quit smoking
Smoking is hazardous to digestive health. It is likely to increase risks of gastrointestinal diseases, peptic ulcers and cancer. It is about time you stopped resorting to smoking whenever you are stressed, as it is really being of no help to you. Opt for stress management techniques like engaging in a hobby, exercising, listening to music or simply taking a walk in the park. Here are some effective tips that can help you quit smoking.
2. Yoga
Yoga is an activity which has benefits for both physical and mental health. Yoga involves postures which improve alignment and posture and these can help in eliminating digestion problems and gastrointestinal issues. Yoga is a great stress busting activity as well.
3. Include prebiotics and probiotics in your diet
Prebiotics and probiotics provide your body with essential good bacteria. Food sources of prebiotics include onions, garlic, banana and asparagus to name a few. You can get your desired probiotics from kombucha, kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut and other fermented products. Prebiotics and probiotics have the capability of altering bacteria makeup in gut microbiome, thus making room for good bacteria and improving digestion.
4. Meditation
You need to practice mindful meditation for effective stress management. Mindful meditation is the practice which helps you be more aware about your daily life. You can also practice some deep breathing exercises as they can reduce inflammation and stress. You can try deep breathing exercises before your meals. This will help you relax and also make you prepared for digestion.
It is important to know that stress can cause weight gain and may even lead to anxiety and depression. Stressful situations will always occur in life. You need to work towards changing your attitude to stressful situations and not give too much importance to every problem which occurs in your life.
