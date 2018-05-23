Avocados: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know
Avocado health benefits: There are numerous studies which talk about powerful health benefits of avocado and how it can help in weight loss as well.
Avocado health benefits: Avocados are rich in potassium and fibre
In the past few years, avocado has gained quite a lot of popularity. Fad diets are becoming increasing popular along with achieving good health, where more and more people joining the fitness bandwagon every day. Speaking of avocado, which is widely popular for its nutritional value. While it primarily contains carbs, avocado is known for its healthy fat content. There are numerous studies which talk about powerful health benefits of avocado and how it is good to be included in a weight loss regime as well.
Following are top health benefits of avocados
1. They are highly nutritious
It is because of the nutritional value of avocados that they are highly popular among the health conscious people. Avocados contain as many as 20 different varieties of vitamins and minerals. They are rich in Vitamin K, folate, potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6. Avocado also contains magnesium, manganese, copper, iron, zinc, phosphorus and Vitamin A to name a few.
2. They are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids
Avocado has the kind of fat which is healthy for the body. Majority of the fat in avocado is oleic acid, which has been known to reduce inflammation. Consumption of avocado is good for heart health as well. Avocado oil can make a good choice of cooking oils.
3. Avocados can reduce cholesterol levels
Avocados help in maintaining cholesterol levels and reduce triglycerides in the body. Avocados reduce levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase levels of HDL (good) cholesterol in the body. Avocados are great for heart health.
4. They can be easily included in the diet
Avocados can be included in your diet in various forms. You can add them in your salads, you can make an avocado toast or include them in various dishes. Avocados have a soft and creamy texture which easily blends with various other ingredients. You can make guacamole from avocados. It is made with an interesting concoction of spices like garlic, salt, lime and a few other ingredients.
5. They contain more potassium than bananas
Potassium helps in maintaining electrical gradients in cells and is important for normal functioning of the body. They contain more potassium than bananas. Sufficient levels of potassium in the body can keep the blood pressure under control and keeps heart attacks at bay. Potassium prevents risks of stroke and kidney failures as well.
6. Extracts of avocados can be helpful for relieving symptoms of arthritis
Arthritis is quite a common problem which causes pain and inflammation in the bones and joints. Extracts of avocado can be helpful for people suffering from osteoarthritis.
7. Avocados are good for weight loss
It is because of this attribute that avocados are included in numerous fad diets for weight loss. In the long term, consuming avocados can help in reducing your overall caloric intake and helps you switch to healthier diets with ease. Being high in fibre and low carbs, avocado is the ultimate superfood which you can include in your weight loss regime.
8. Avocados are rich in fibre
Avocado is extremely rich in fibre. Foods rich in fibre are known to be good for digestion and prevent constipation. Fibre-rich foods are good to be included in the weight loss regime as well. Fibrous foods help in reducing spike in blood sugar levels.
9. They have antioxidants which are good for eyes
Along with increasing absorption of antioxidants, avocados are themselves high in antioxidants which are important for eye health. Lutein and Zeaxanthin have been found to reduce risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, the two conditions which are quite common in elderly people. Eating avocados can be beneficial for eye health in the long term.
