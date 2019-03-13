Rich In Fiber, Whole Grains Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet! Even Better They Help In Quick Weight Loss
Whole grains offer a wide range of health benefits, unlike refined grains. This is because refined grains are stripped of valuable nutrients when they undergo the refining process. Whole grains contain a wide array of nutrients, including dietary fiber, several B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folate, and minerals like iron, magnesium and selenium. Dietary fiber in whole grains can help reduce blood cholesterol levels and may lower the risk of heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Fiber is important for the digestive health and they provide the feeling of fullness thereby helping in weight loss. Let us list some whole grains and discover their health benefits.
Some common whole grains that offers several health benefits:
1. Barley
Chewy and nutty, barley offers several health benefits. It can be effective in lowering cholesterol, promotes weight loss, controls blood sugar levels, boosts the immune system and aids in digestion. Therefore, you should include barley in your daily diet.
2. Rye
Another healthy whole grain, rye can be a perfect addition to your diet. This is because it helps in lowering high blood pressure, manages diabetes, rich in soluble fiber it even helps in digestive health. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals it even helps you lose weight.
3. Millet
Millet is a whole grain which is a perfect choice for vegetarians since it can be used like rice in vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes. This grain helps in flushing out the toxins, prevents you from asthma, controls blood sugar levels and helps in maintaining a healthy heart.
4. Oats
Available in a lot of variety from old-fashioned to steel-cut, oats can be your staple breakfast food. Since, all grains are high in fiber, oatmeal contains a special variety called beta-glucan that's especially powerful in lowering cholesterol. You can top it with your choice of fruits and add yoghurt as well to make it all the more nourishing.
5. Amaranth
Amaranth is an ancient pseudo-grain that is loaded with healthy nutrients. It is rich in proteins and is gluten-free. It can help reduce inflammation, lowers cholesterol levels and aids in quick weight loss.
6. Quinoa
Easy to prepare, gluten-free, and available in a range of colors from white to red, quinoa is an excellent source of vegan protein. It contains all the nine essential amino acids. Quinoa is wide known for its mild flavor, subtle chewiness and versatility. A bit bland in taste you can some vegetables to it or even lemon juice to enhance the flavour of your dish.
7. Buckwheat
One of the pseudo-cereals, buckwheat is actually a gluten-free grain. It is carbohydrate-rich and can be used in place of wheat as well.
8. Rice
An extremely versatile, inexpensive and a gluten-free grain rice is rich in carbs and beneficial for overall health. You can opt for brown rice, which is made from whole grains, while you must try to avoid white rice, which is made with refined grains.
